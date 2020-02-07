Pastrana & Golden On The New Show "Life Size Toys"

Travis Pastrana is always up to something and his new thing is a show called "Life Size Toys." But, don't check YouTube or ESPN or any of the usual places. This show was made specifically for Quibi, the phone app. We talk a bit about the show but also, just about what Pastrana has been up to and what his plans are for the feature. Plus, as a self-described "person who will do dumb stuff," FMX badass Vicki Golden joins the cast of "Life Size Toys" to round out the crew. We chat with her about her involvement, having TP telling her "you got this" while she tells him he is a liar, and her other FMX projects.



