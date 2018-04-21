POLL: Marvin Musquin's Pass on Eli Tomac - Plus the Moto Industry Weighs In

- Home
Let's hear it people, what did you think of that move?
The internet is a meshing point of opinions, so let's hear yours. Vote in our Poll for which opinion you agree with for Marvin Musquin's pass and subsequent take out of Eli Tomac in Foxborough. Below our poll you'll also find some opinions from various members of the industry.
For a refresher or if you haven't seen what we're discussing...head here: REPLAY - Marvin Musquin Takes Down Eli Tomac
Johnny89superbike
4/21/2018 11:48 PM
l agree rubbing is racing, plus some get in a little faster than they mean sometimes but how would it be if every rider punted the bike in front, if you don't stop one from doing it, you can't stop the rest of the field. lf everyone rides like that it will be 'last man standing' ..... not so good in the long run.
KurtJ99
4/21/2018 9:51 PM
I agree MM25 was racing FTW and it’s the right choice. Doesn’t make you any friends, creates a debt that ET will repay with a future hard pass. What I didn’t like was MM bringing up every fn thing were anybody block passed him, attacking Grant for supposedly trying to hold up Dungey in Vegas last year. Or ET whining. A simple reply would have been better.
swtwtwtw
4/21/2018 8:14 PM
Next generation of snowflake cross: it’s okay if I do it, but not if it’s done to me. ROFL