POLL: Marvin Musquin's Pass on Eli Tomac - Plus the Moto Industry Weighs In

The internet is a meshing point of opinions, so let's hear yours. Vote in our Poll for which opinion you agree with for Marvin Musquin's pass and subsequent take out of Eli Tomac in Foxborough. Below our poll you'll also find some opinions from various members of the industry.

For a refresher or if you haven't seen what we're discussing...head here: REPLAY - Marvin Musquin Takes Down Eli Tomac

Vital MX Poll What did you think of Marvin Musquin's move on Eli Tomac in Foxborough? I'd do it! It's for the win and 100k, rubbin' is racing!

Eli Tomac was wronged, pay back is coming.

Complete BS, Marvin Musquin deserves a penalty.

It wasn't that bad, I don't think Marvin Musquin meant for a full-take out.

Ehh, I don't care...why are we even debating this.





Industry and Racer's Thoughts:



