Anderson, Cooper, and Osborne are Team USA for '19

Jason Anderson (MXGP), Justin Cooper (MX2), and Zach Osborne (OPEN) have been chosen to represent the USA at this year's Motocross of Nations. Zach Osborne is the team captain. This has been the rumor for some time now and doesn't really come as a surprise, but the official announcement is here.

With news coming not long ago that Kawasaki's riders would not be available for selection, people quickly started to debate who would take over the two spots that would have most likely gone to Eli Tomac and Adam Cianciarulo. The MX2 spot going to Justin Cooper makes sense as he's the second highest ranked American in the 250 standings of our series, and it's hard to make any kind of argument against Jason Anderson and Zach Osborne being selected as they've both done well at the MXoN before. As far as numbers go, Team USA will be wearing #13, #14, and #15. We look forward to watching them compete at the end of September.