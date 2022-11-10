Nuts & Bolts | Cameron Camera and Christien Ducharme Q&A

In this installment of Nuts and Bolts, I asked Factory Honda mechanics Cameron Camera (Hunter Lawrence) and Christien Ducharme (Jett Lawrence) to answer some questions about each other. These two have been friends for years and genuinely enjoy working together.

Jamie Guida – Vital MX: What is the other guys most used tool?

Christien Ducharme: T-handles or a hammer.

Cameron Camera: I’d like to say a hammer. But probably a torque wrench.

Vital MX: Who is faster at rebuilding the bike after a race?

Christien: Usually I’m faster on the Sunday building.

Cameron: Christien has the speed for sure.

Vital MX: What is he always replacing or fixing?

Christien: Seemed to be a lot of radiators this year.

Cameron: I’d say front fenders (inside joke). But Jett would always tip over and ruin brand new fenders.

Vital MX: Who talks more trash?

Christien: I think I talk more trash. But Cam has really stepped it up this year and gave me a run for my money on the trash talking.

Cameron: Christien for sure.

Vital MX: Who’s faster on a dirt bike?

Christien: Even with a bum knee I’d say Cam still beats me.

Cameron: I have Christien all day. But damn he rips on a Harley.

Vital MX: What is his best quality as a friend and a co-worker?

Christien: I’d say his best quality is no matter the situation, work or personal friendship, he’s always got your back and is willing to help in any way he can.

Cameron: As a friend he always has my back. But as a co-worker he doesn’t hesitate to call me on my crap.

Vital MX: Which one of you is most likely to end up in jail and for what?

Christien: I think we’d probably end up in jail together honestly. It’d probably be for something stupid like getting in a fight from talking trash to someone.

Cameron: That’s tough because if one of us is going to jail, more than likely we’re together. It would be for fighting for sure.

Vital MX: Who would play him in a movie? And would it be a comedy or drama?

Christien: Chris Pratt would play him, and it would be a dramatic comedy.

Cameron: We all say Christien looks like Eddie Munster (actor Butch Patrick) and he would definitely be in a comedy.

Vital MX: Give me an embarrassing story about him while on the road or under the tent.

Christien: Oh man, there’s too many of those kinds of stories. One of our biggest embarrassing fears is having a bike fall or tip over while under the tent. At MXoN at Redbud, Cam put his bike on a triangle stand and walked in the semi and came out to it on the ground with a bent clutch lever. In his defense, the ground we were on was pretty terrible. LOL.

Cameron: We showed up to Colorado on a Friday pretty hung over a few years ago. But he had it worse. He spent some time yelling at the toilet. We had to set up two trucks that day and he was dragging ass. But we learned our lesson and that’s all behind us now.

Vital MX: Does he have a “big fish” story? Some story that gets repeated often.

Christien: One that always gets brought up is him blowing his knee out at a pit bike race, then after it healed, he blew it back out trying to ride at Perris. That’s why we don’t ride dirt bikes anymore. Just Harleys.

Cameron: Back when he lived in Vermont, him and his buddies would go out and party in a field and make a bonfire. Well, some idiot decided to throw a bag of .22 bullets in the fire to see what happens. That didn’t go well with the boys, and they gave the kid a piece of mind, meaning they kicked the crap out of him. That’s his big fish story.