Now Hiring: Product-Savvy Content Creator

Vital MX is looking for a product-oriented content creator to join our team. Must have a passion for dirt bikes and products. The dream candidate would have strong skills in the following areas: Filming, editing, photography, writing, speaking on camera, project management, social media, testing and analyzing products, and racing dirt bikes. We don’t expect someone to check all the boxes, but we’re looking for a good mix of skills. Interest in mountain biking is a plus.

The job is full-time and based in Irvine, California, near John Wayne airport. Some travel is required. We offer competitive compensation (salary and commission), health/dental/vision benefits, and a 401k program.

Tell us why you’re the ideal candidate for this position. Please submit cover letter, resume, and compensation requirements to jobs@vitalmedianet.com.



About Vital Media Network

We operate sites focusing on BMX, motocross, and mountain biking. Our atmosphere is casual yet professional.

www.vitalmedianet.com | www.vitalbmx.com | www.vitalmx.com | www.vitalmtb.com

