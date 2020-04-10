Toggle

Movers & Shakers from Thunder Valley

Who made up the most spots in Colorado? Let's total them up and see.

Vital MX member GuyB 64 GuyB https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64/avatar/c50_110811guyb_redbud_1449985751.jpg?1449984985 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/all 07/10/06 9369 3578 45954 881 2393 30602 38 1693 2 184

GuyB
10/4/2020 11:01 PM

Movers & Shakers from Thunder Valley

Photo

Fredrik Noren had some work to do in moto two, coming around at the end of lap one in 39th...and he made it back to 13th, moving up a total of 26 spots.

McClellan Hile had a lot of work to do in the first moto after a tangle on the start straight. He moved up 12 spots in that one after remounting, and moved up another six spots in moto two, for a +18 total.

Jerry Lorenz was +16 for the day, with 13 of those spots coming in the second moto.

Photo

Zach Williams topped the 250 class in spots advanced, and matched Fredrik Noren's total, jumping up a total of 26 spots over his two motos.

Jett Lawrence made it to sixth in both motos, but in the second one he had to pick up 13 spots to get there.

Brandon Hartranft charged from 39th on lap one of the first moto to come back to 22nd spot.


0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest