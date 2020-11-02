Toggle

Movers & Shakers from San Diego

Who was on the move in San Diego? We've got the stats.

Vital MX member GuyB 64 GuyB https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64/avatar/c50_110811guyb_redbud_1449985751.jpg?1449984985 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/all 07/10/06 9309 3575 45958 888 2343 30112 36 1668 2 184

GuyB
2/11/2020 2:48 PM

Movers & Shakers from San Diego

Derek Drake got off to a bad start, but moved up 11 spots during the 250 main.

Brandon Hartranft (above), and Mitchell Falk (below), both moved up five spots in the 250 main. They finished fifth and 17th, respectively.

Some jostling between Cooper Webb, Vince Friese, and Eli Tomac forced Eli to back off on the start. He had to work through a bunch of traffic to get back to fourth at the finish.

The big mover was Zach Osborne, who was on the caboose end of the pack after lap one, and 11th at the checkers.


0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest