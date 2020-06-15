Toggle

Movers & Shakers from Salt Lake City 5

Who was on the gas, and who was gassed? Check the numbers.

GuyB
6/15/2020 5:01 PM

Blake got the biggest boost forward in the 450 main, picking up eight spots on his way to seventh.

Justin Brayton was in the +5 club for the fifth race in Salt Lake City. He ended up in eighth spot.

Both Kyle Chisholm and Tyler Bowers had ample opportunity to move up the ladder after this first turn incident. They each made up five spots.

Jett Lawrence carved through nearly half the 250 pack on his way to a third-place finish.

As impressive as Jett's charge through the pack was, he couldn't match the +10 put in by Derek Drake in the 250 main. He started in 19th, and made it to ninth spot by the checkers.


