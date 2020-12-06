Movers & Shakers from Salt Lake City 4

Toggle

Who made the biggest moves at the fourth round in Salt Lake?

6/12/2020 11:49 AM

Photo

Eli Tomac didn't get a great start in either the heat race (here) or the main. Afterward, he said that the main event start, in particular, was unacceptable. The good news for him is that he worked his way through the pack, and back up to the third spot by the finish. He moved forward nine spots from his first lap position by the end.

Aaron Plessinger also had work to do in the main, jumping up seven spots to an eventual ninth-place finish.

Vince Friese was also in the +7 club, moving up from 22nd to 15th at the end. The slow start was unusual for him, as was having to work through the LCQ.

Photo

Hunter Lawrence had a weird day in his return to racing, from an aggressive tangle with Forkner in practice, to working through the LCQ. His last-to-13th charge in the main netted him a +9 in the correct direction. Here's hoping for a smoother race on Sunday and at the finals.

Brandon Hartranft jumped up four spots on his way to seventh in the 250s. He said afterwards that he was a bit dehydrated due to the altitude, and he'll look to remedy that for Sunday.

Michael Mosiman's fifth-place finish jumped him up two spots in the 250 West standings.


