Movers & Shakers from Salt Lake City 1

Who was catching gears, and who threw it in reverse? We've got the numbers.

Wow, things have really stabilized in the 450 point standings (having more races under their belt this season helps a lot there).

Mover? Jason Anderson passed a whole bunch of riders in both his heat race and the main event. Going from 13th to fourth was impressive. If he could start with the leaders? It'd be interesting to see what he could do.

It was good to see Adam Cianciarulo back in action as the series resumed. But a crash early in the main resulted in a DNF, and a drop of 20 spots in the final standings.

Pierce Brown had an impressive +16 in the 250 main, blazing through much of the pack after an incident early on. He also jumped up five spots in the 250 East standings, from 17th to 12th.


