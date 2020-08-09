Toggle

Movers & Shakers from RedBud 2

Let's dive into some of the numbers from Monday's race, shall we?

Eli Tomac was the tops of the plus side at RedBud 2, with a +23 tally.

Eli just edged out Jake Masterpool's +22 day. His 14th overall was a lot better than his RedBud 1 tally, where he had a pair of DNFs.

Jared Lesher kept things on the positive side, with his +18 score.

Adam Cianciarulo's first 450 overall bumped him up two spots in the standings, and into the top three.

Brandon Hartranft was the big scorer for the 250s, mostly due to an issue at the start of moto two that had him buried in the pack. He made it back to 20th spot by the end, and finished with a +22 for the day.

Dylan Ferrandis continued to make things tough for himself at RedBud 2. Crashes didn't help his championship hopes, though he made it back to fifth and second in each of the motos. That gave him a +19 for the day. For the speed that he has, that's working too hard.

Jerry Robin was making his way forward, with a combined +17 for his two motos.

Mitchell Harrison's 6-4 day bumped him up two spots in the 250 standings.

With his overall win, RJ Hampshire moves up two spots, and back into third in the standings.


