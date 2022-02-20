Movers & Shakers from Minneapolis

There was a couple big movers this week in the 250 class, with Pierce Brown and Enzo Lopes each making up six positions each after the first lap. Just behind them was Derek Drake, Cullin Park and Jeremy Hand taking four positions each! A few riders lost a position or two each but on the major losing end was Kyle Peters and Josh Varize, who each had bike problems causing them to not finish the race at all. Outside of those two though, there wasn't any major faders.

450 class had a lot smaller movement overall with Eli Tomac topping the forward movement at six gained positions after this first lap was concluded (albeit he actually dropped to the back of the pack after lap one and really passed over 14 riders to get to sixth). Alex Martin and Justin Barcia each picked up four spots, while Shane McElrath had a rougher race by losing five spots after lap one and Chase Sexton's big crash with two laps to go costing him 15 total spots, 14 from where he finished lap one. It also lost Sexton three spots in the championship, moving each guy behind him up on spot each.



