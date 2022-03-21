Movers & Shakers from Indianapolis

250 class was interesting this weekend! Derek Drake came from 20th to 11th after lap one and Kyle Chisholm broke the top 22 in points after his second 250 East start of the year and we'll likely see Chiz in the top 15 by the end of the next East race. On the rough end, Hardy Munoz and Jace Owen both lost ground again after good starts each.

450 class, lots of riders with one, two, or three position changes. On the bad scale we have Jason Anderson and Malcolm Stewart with crashes/incidents that cost them four and five spots each. Also, Kevin Moranz with another great start that ended with a backwards run through the pack. You got to run up there to learn but the first few times is rough when things happen that quickly. Lastly, the Troll Train has another rough weekend, losing seven spots from the first lap on...

On the good side, Justin Bogle had a ton of work to do coming from twenty-first all the way to thirteenth, while Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb each made up three spots at the front part of the field.



