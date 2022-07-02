Movers & Shakers from Glendale - Triple Crown Stats

Checking out the Triple Crown stats is always fun. Both classes have on interesting thing in common, the final combined score isn't really all that different from your first race. In the 250 class, most of the field moved up or down one position in the overall from their first moto score, with just a couple riders having major swings due to crashes and other unforeseen incidents.

Couple names to point out. After a few rough weeks, Garrett Marchbanks put it all together and went forward in all three races, passing a total 13 riders after this lap of each respective moto. However, his teammate Dominique Thury was on the opposite end of the scale. Due to some excellent start but lack of pace or crashes, Thury dropped a total of 25 spots between all three mains. Dylan Walsh, another amazing starter, had a similar theme but not as bad of a combined number with 16 spots lost in total. Lastly, Christian Craig of course tops the gains list with 17 passes in the second race alone! Michael Mosiman also gained 17 positions between race one and two, but lost 10 positions in race three.

The 450 class had a couple interesting trends over the evening. On the gains list is Dean Wilson and Justin Barcia, who both moved up the ladder in all three mains. Wilson gaining a total of ten positions over the three races, while Barcia clocked in seven passes after the first lap was locked in. On the opposite end of the spectrum was three riders who lost in all three main events with Freddie Noren falling back a total of 12 positions across the Triple Crown format and Brandon Hartranft with eight lost positions. Lastly, the defending series champion Cooper Webb lost a total of six positions during the three main events.



