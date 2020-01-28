Toggle

Movers & Shakers from Glendale

Moving? Shaking? Who did which in Arizona?

GuyB
1/28/2020 4:18 PM

Movers & Shakers from Glendale

Oops. We had to do a little retooling on the Movers and Shakers charts to account for the Triple Crown this weekend, but man there's a lot of data to dive through here. Have fun!

The big mover in the 250 class? That'd be Dylan Ferrandis, who accumulated 13 passes in the three mains, including seven in the second one alone.

Robbie Wageman made lots of moves in the second 250 main, jumping up ten spots between the end of the first lap and the finish.

We're going to guess that Brandon Hartranft wasn't pumped on his starts, but he made lots of forward progress in the first two mains, moving up six and five spots, respectively.

Justin Brayton was on the move in Glendale, jumping up 13 spots among the three mains. Most impressive was the seven spots me made up in the first main, which was the shortest of the three.

Eli Tomac was among the hard-chargers as he grabbed 11 positions gained, and second overall on the night. He also moved up a spot in the 450 points, jumping up to second in the standings.

After four rounds, things have stabilized quite a bit at the front of the 250 pack, though the points also tightened up considerably. There are now four riders within ten points of each other at the top.

In the 450 class, Justin Barcia slipped to third after holding the red plate for the first few rounds.

The bad news is that Adam slipped a spot in the 450 standings. The good news is that it sounds like he'll be in action in Oakland, even after a tough crash.

Justin Cooper had one of those really rotten, terrible weekends with crashes in two of the three 250 mains (and he won the final one). But he's still holding onto the 250 West points lead.


