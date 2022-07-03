Movers & Shakers from Daytona

Lots of names moving through the pack this week such as McAdoo, Short, Miller, and Harlan all getting between four-to-five positions gained from their first lap on. Enzo Lopes and Phil Nicoletti came victim to late race bike issues as they both burnt the clutches out of their bikes and ultimately each lost a couple positions in the closing laps. The largest loses were from Kyle Peters and Cullin Park. Peters had a massive get-off in a rhythm lane and was ultimately unable to remount. His teammate Cullin Park fell victim to Derek Drake sawing his front tire off for 11th place, which ultimately put both riders on the ground and way back in the pack. As for the points, there was a lot of movement but mostly due to Jeremy Martin, Austin Forkner and Levi Kitchen all dropping through the ranks due to their injuries and missing the latest round, thus moving a ton of guys up.

As for the 450s, overall movements were mostly ones and twos, outside of the large push through the pack we saw Malcolm Stewart and Jason Anderson have to make after their early race collisions. While on the opposite end, Shane McElrath tumbled down the field from another solid start and Alex Martin got stuck inside the over-and-under bridge for nearly a lap. With Malcolm Stewart's take down of Jason Anderson and lost of positions, Mookie cost himself third overall in the points as Cooper Webb returns to form.



