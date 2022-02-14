Toggle

Movers & Shakers from Anaheim 3

It's time to see who was moving forward and backwards during the final SoCal round of the year.

The 250 class was straight chaos this weekend and it shows in the analytics. Check out the stats from Anaheim 3!

Big week with so much chaos in the 250 class! Garrett Marchbanks and Michael Mosiman both had huge rides through the pack, cutting through more than half the field. At the back end there was also lots of micro changes in the points standings with one-to-two positions moved for a ton of riders.

450 class had much smaller movements over the whole field and the least the movement in the standings we've seen all year.

