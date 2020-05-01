Toggle

Who went forward, and who threw it in reverse at the first round? Let's see...

GuyB
1/5/2020 12:14 PM

Movers & Shakers from Anaheim 1

All right, gang, we're kicking off a new weekly performance-based feature that'll show you who moved forward (or retreated) in the main events. If they're in the green, they moved up...and you'll see by how many positions. In the red? They went backwards after the first turn. If they're white? They didn't move up or  down.

Also, we'll also show you the longer trend of who's moving up and down in the standings. Obviously, that info's on the lean side this week, since it's the first round of the season, but you'll be able to track week-to-week how a rider is progressing in the points.

Unfortunately, Dean Wilson and Fredrik Noren were the polar opposites this week. Dean got a bad start and worked his way to 13th, while Freddie got a top ten start, and fell to 21st.

On the 250 side, Brandon Hartranft was the big mover, jumping up six spots.


