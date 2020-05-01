Movers & Shakers from Anaheim 1

All right, gang, we're kicking off a new weekly performance-based feature that'll show you who moved forward (or retreated) in the main events. If they're in the green, they moved up...and you'll see by how many positions. In the red? They went backwards after the first turn. If they're white? They didn't move up or down.

Also, we'll also show you the longer trend of who's moving up and down in the standings. Obviously, that info's on the lean side this week, since it's the first round of the season, but you'll be able to track week-to-week how a rider is progressing in the points.



