Moto People: Wrist Brace Guy

Jeff Brewer (also know as @wristbraceguy on social media) is often one of the first people to get a call after a rider suffers a wrist injury...or at least after they're ready to return from a tweaked wrist and need some support. But he's also been touting his Allsports Dynamics braces as a way to prevent wrist injuries.



Click the start button on the audio player below, and listen in as we chat about the product, how it works, how to get them prescribed, and more. This was captured before the start of the season at Anaheim, where he was visiting to get some of his riders dialed in.





