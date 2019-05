While at MetLife Stadium last weekend, we ran into Jeff Scharr from Planmed, a company that makes Cone BeamComputed Tomography scanners. Thanks to a prior friendship with one of JGR's truck drivers, John Shelburne, he connected with Weston Peick, who'd suffered devastating injuries at last year's Paris Supercross. After doing a scan of Weston's skull, they then made a full-sized 3D print of it. It sounds like Weston still has at least one surgery ahead, and Jeff is hopeful that this will help with pre-surgery planning, and an optimal outcome for Weston.

A couple of the things that we learned from talking with Jeff was that this technology is particularly good for bone, as well as extremities. He also said that this offers a lower dose of radiation than full CT scans, and that unlike regular CT scans, these can be done in full weight-bearing positions. You can listen to our full conversation with him by hitting the play button below. Yeah, it's a bit technical (and we're not), but it's still interesting stuff.