Mad Skills Motocross 3 is Out Now!

Mad Skills Motocross 3 is here! It's hard to believe that Mad Skills Motocross 2 was released way back in 2014, but it's true and we've been due for a new iteration in the series for a long, long time. Mad Skills Motocross 3 brings back everything you loved from MSM2, with even better graphics, more customization, and the addition of whips into the gameplay. You can find the download links for the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store below, as well as an overview of the game with some gameplay and screenshots.

Download on the iOS App Store

Download on the Google Play Store

Gameplay:

If you were a fan of Mad Skills Motocross 2's gameplay then you'll catch on pretty quickly with Mad Skills Motocross 3 and won't have to adjust too much. It's very similar, albeit slightly smoother, and of course the addition of whips adds something new. I'd say the biggest difference between the two is that MSM3 has more of a 3D style when it comes to graphics, while MSM2 was almost exclusively 2D.

Single player is fairly simple, as you just move through different regions of the world with a handful of races in each one. The difficulty of the competition increases with each one, and you'll have to grind out some events more than a few times to upgrade your bike and remain competitive.

Multiplayer will feel familiar to Mad Skills veterans, as the Jam Events and Duel Mode have returned. You can either participate in the pre-scheduled Jam Events in which you compete with several hundred people to set a fast time on certain tracks, or you can do a quick match with a random person in the Duel Mode.





Look below for some more screenshots and gameplay videos:





Customization:

The ability to customize your bike and gear is a huge part of the Mad Skills Motocross experience and it's quite extensive in MSM3.

Microtransactions:

Mad Skills Motocross 3 is a free game, and with that comes the inclusion of microtransactions. That's just the state of mobile gaming right now, and it's typically a divisive topic when it comes to gamers. Personally, I don't mind them as long as I can achieve everything in the game by just playing the game, even if it takes me way longer than if I were to buy something that's offered in the in-game store. From what I can tell, that's the case with MSM3. Anyone can buy the game's golden coins which allow them to upgrade their bike faster, but you can also just grind out the game and earn enough coins to do the bike upgrades over time.





There are also daily goals that you can achieve which will pay out bonus coins and reputation:

Conclusion:

Essentially, Mad Skills Motocross 3 keeps everything that we loved from MSM2 while upgrading the graphics and adding a couple of new features to keep the series fresh. I think it's safe to say that many of us will be firing this game up on our phone on our lunch break at work, in-between classes at school, or during some downtime at home.

