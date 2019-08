MXoN and Team USA Selection, Past and Present | The Inside Line, Presented by Thor

With some of the forum chatter over the recent selection of Team USA, we wanted to drop this one in with three different voices. We've got one from the AMA side to explain a bit about the selection process, one of a rider on team U.S.A. talking about how this year's team structure and prep will be different; and finally, a story of when none of the selected riders wanted to participate for Team USA.