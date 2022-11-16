Ken Roczen's Progressive Insurance HEP Motorsports Suzuki RM-Z450

Today is a new day and another day that Ken Roczen is testing a new motorcycle. The world traveler has been quite busy from testing a ClubMX Yamaha YZ450F, to racing the Genuine Honda Racing CRF450R to victory in Paris, France...then straight to Barcelona to try out the Stark Varg. Now he's up in Madera, California with the HEP crew to test out a color he's got quite the legacy with. The team seems to have two bikes prepared for him. One with an A-kit shock and the other with a BFRC. We wouldn't be surprised if there are other differences in the bikes as well. We're waiting for Kenny to post some video so keep an eye out for that as well!

Couple other things to note on the bike. Yes, it has Fly Racing and WPS logos. We've been hearing that HEP would switch from Thor heading into 2023 and this seems to be their new gear partner. Secondly, where is the Twisted Tea logos? Welp, Twisted Tea sort of conflicts with Red Bull as a drink sponsor and we've been hearing that Progressive Insurance wanted larger presence on the bike. We believe you'll still see Twisted Tea onboard their other 450s but that due to age issues as well, the Progressive logos would be primary on the team's 250s for 2023 and you'll see the team have a second semi to house those guys under. In this case, they would just place Kenny under that awning if a deal can be made.