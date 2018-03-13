Justin Brayton's Win Bonus Included...A Hot Tub!?

- Home
Nope, this isn't a joke, although it's pretty funny and equally cool!
Vital MX: Shortly after Justin Brayton's amazing first win at Daytona, some members of the forum questioned what JB's bonuses would look like on a private team. While we can say we've heard he was compensated at a comparable level to most top guys, he also got something a little extra special...A HOT TUB! Riding for a team owned by a man with a hot tub accessories brand, along with the title sponsor that is a hot tub company itself has its advantages. Once again, congrats to Brayton and super cool of Genova/Leisure Concepts....along with Dave from Bullfrog Spa for giving Justin something a little extra special to commemorate the first Supercross win for the rider and team. A nice little reminder if you're looking for a hot tub/spa, there's a brand supporting the heck out of motocross.
Pulp MX/Swizcore's photoshop of Brayton in his new spa is worth a laugh or two too...make sure you tune into the Monday night Pulp MX show, which is archived, to hear how it all went down.
EZZA 95B
3/13/2018 10:41 PM
Good stuff! Just listening to Pulp now and felt so good listening to that.
Sully
3/13/2018 9:12 PM
Seems like that would be one of the unmentioned perks of riding for a team like that. Kinda like a Kawasaki guy with a barn full of free Mules at his private track, or a Honda guy with a couple of Africa Twins in his garage.
ledger
3/13/2018 8:41 PM
So cool to see good things happening for JB !! and the entire crew. I may have to have a Bullfrog Hot Tub....For real.