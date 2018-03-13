Toggle

Justin Brayton's Win Bonus Included...A Hot Tub!? 3

Nope, this isn't a joke, although it's pretty funny and equally cool!

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 351 54 1906 441 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 423 8708 1 546 96 25

ML512
3/13/2018 8:20 PM

Justin Brayton's Win Bonus Included...A Hot Tub!?

Vital MX: Shortly after Justin Brayton's amazing first win at Daytona, some members of the forum questioned what JB's bonuses would look like on a private team. While we can say we've heard he was compensated at a comparable level to most top guys, he also got something a little extra special...A HOT TUB! Riding for a team owned by a man with a hot tub accessories brand, along with the title sponsor that is a hot tub company itself has its advantages. Once again, congrats to Brayton and super cool of Genova/Leisure Concepts....along with Dave from Bullfrog Spa for giving Justin something a little extra special to commemorate the first Supercross win for the rider and team. A nice little reminder if you're looking for a hot tub/spa, there's a brand supporting the heck out of motocross.

Pulp MX/Swizcore's photoshop of Brayton in his new spa is worth a laugh or two too...make sure you tune into the Monday night Pulp MX show, which is archived, to hear how it all went down. 

Pulp MX Episode 331 Show Link

 

3 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest