4/3/2018 3:27 PM

Josh Hill to Fill-In for Justin Barcia at Monster Energy Yamaha

Vital MX: Now this is cool. We had heard Josh Hill was planning to race the Seattle Supercross on his own this year and we also had heard rumblings that Justin Barcia would return to racing at that same round. Well, Justin Barcia will be out for at least one more weekend and Cooper Webb is also sitting out due to injury...thus there's an open spot ay Yamaha and they decided to put Josh Hill onboard for what will likely be a one-off appearance (but you never know). Josh Hill started his pro career with factory Yamaha, so for him...things have come full circle. Oh yeah, congrats on the snowbike title Josh!

We we .come back @monsterenergy athlete, @joshill75 as he fills in for @justinbarcia and goes bLU cRU at Seattle @supercrosslive. “Getting a call from Factory Yamaha to .come race Seattle came as a total surprise to me. I was just on my way home from winning the AMA National Snowbike Championship and was planning on racing Seattle on my own bike out of my own truck. Got a call from Keith Mccarty, asking me if I wanted to fill in for Justin Barcia and of .course I was honored and shocked that they would think of me. It’s pretty surreal to .come up out of retirement and get a call from Factory Yamaha to go racing. It’s even .cooler that Factory Yamaha is where I started my career out in 2006 when I was 16 and to be doing it now, 12 years later, .coming back to my home race in Seattle, is pretty exciting.” – J. Hill #Yamaha #bLUcRU #Supercross #SupercrossLive #DropTheGate #victorYZone #seattlesx #motorcycleracing

A post shared by YamahaMotorUSA (@yamahamotorusa) on

 

Related: Injury Report Josh Hill Justin Barcia Seattle Supercross 2018
