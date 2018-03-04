Josh Hill to Fill-In for Justin Barcia at Monster Energy Yamaha

Vital MX: Now this is cool. We had heard Josh Hill was planning to race the Seattle Supercross on his own this year and we also had heard rumblings that Justin Barcia would return to racing at that same round. Well, Justin Barcia will be out for at least one more weekend and Cooper Webb is also sitting out due to injury...thus there's an open spot ay Yamaha and they decided to put Josh Hill onboard for what will likely be a one-off appearance (but you never know). Josh Hill started his pro career with factory Yamaha, so for him...things have come full circle. Oh yeah, congrats on the snowbike title Josh!