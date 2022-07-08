Jett Lawrence Testing a HRC Honda CRF450R

Vital MX's Take: While some riders are taking this two weekend break to regroup, recover a bit and find that motivation for the final four rounds of the 2022 AMA Pro Motocross series... Jett Lawrence has some other things on his to-do list. Those final four rounds will also be the last four we see Jett on a 250 in outdoors, as he'll make the move to the 450 for the 2023 Pro Motocross series but we'll see him as soon as the 2022 Motocross of Nations aboard this bike as the MX1 rider for Team Australia. So Jett and his crew have been quite busy testing, trying new parts, and dialing in a base setting aboard the CRF450R during this break. There's even a sneak peek, below.