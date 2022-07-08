Toggle

Jett Lawrence Testing a HRC Honda CRF450R 2

Jett Lawrence is Preparing for the Big Show

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_IMG_1717_1632064395.jpg?1632063636 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 520 75 2067 384 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 656 11992 1 768 120 28

ML512
8/7/2022 7:13 AM

Jett Lawrence Testing a HRC Honda CRF450R

Vital MX's Take: While some riders are taking this two weekend break to regroup, recover a bit and find that motivation for the final four rounds of the 2022 AMA Pro Motocross series... Jett Lawrence has some other things on his to-do list. Those final four rounds will also be the last four we see Jett on a 250 in outdoors, as he'll make the move to the 450 for the 2023 Pro Motocross series but we'll see him as soon as the 2022 Motocross of Nations aboard this bike as the MX1 rider for Team Australia. So Jett and his crew have been quite busy testing, trying new parts, and dialing in a base setting aboard the CRF450R during this break. There's even a sneak peek, below.

Related: 2022 Motocross of Nations Australia Honda CRF450R Jett Lawrence Team HRC Honda
2022 Motocross of Nations Australia Honda CRF450R Jett Lawrence Team HRC Honda
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
2 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest