The journey to become a professional mechanic in the motocross industry can start from many different places. Jordan Troxell, currently wrenching for Ken Roczen, has his own journey. He pulled away from work for a bit recently to sit in his truck and talk to us about how he got to Factory HRC Honda and what might be next.

For the full interview, check out the YouTube video right here. If you're interested in the condensed written version, scroll down just a bit further.





Jamie Guida – Vital MX: You've been wrenching for Kenny for a couple years, but how did you get your start in the industry?

Jordan Troxell: I went to M.M.I. and graduated there in January of 2008. It was that Florida Gold Cup Series or whatever they run in the Winter/Springtime. I was just a kid fresh out of school, getting ready to graduate, and I didn't want to do any dealership stuff. So, I started going to the Gold Cup races on the weekend. Just kind of selling myself for free. I ended up running into the Shae Bentley, helped some of his kids out for a few weeks or a few months there while I was trying to get some other things sorted. And yeah, I just had a couple weekends there in the motor home with him.

Vital MX: You probably get asked often, ‘How can I do what you do?’. What is your answer?

Jordan: I feel like everybody has a different story, a different path. Mine is very linear, as far as starting from the bottom and just going around to those races and working on the weekends for free and handing out resumes. Those are the days where, Jimmy DeCotis and Justin Barcia were battling each other as amateurs. I was there at those races handing resumes out and trying to get noticed. Eventually it got in the hands of Ronnie Goodwin's dad in Las Vegas, and I had a meeting with those guys. I was racing pit bikes kind of semiprofessionally around that time also. So, I was out there for Mini Moto and met Ronnie's dad, Ron, and was hired on the spot. I stayed in Vegas for a couple of weeks. Everybody flew back and just kind of started my career right there.

Vital MX: Factory Honda is considered by many the pinnacle. Was that the dream job when you were starting out?

Jordan: As a kid I wouldn't necessarily say it was Factory Honda. I got into it in the mid-nineties era where M.C. and Skip Norfolk were the pairing and watching those guys on the TV. Factory Honda definitely had an allure, but I was a Kawi kid growing up. I always wanted to just be on a factory team. But, you know, fast forward through a few years of amateur and privateer stuff and I just wanted to get on any team that had a good budget and where I could fly to the races. That kind of goes back to that linear progression thing where I just never dreamed of being on a team like this. But if you go up the ladder step by step and whether you call it fortunate or luck or hard work or whatever, I found myself here.

TJ Smith – MotoXpod Show: Talk about racing pit bikes a bit.

Jordan: I moved to Central Florida to go to school at the height of Orlando Watersports Complex. The scene was big down there. Back in Virginia I had a track and a big group of friends who rode. As a teenager, you have those aspirations. I wanted to be a professional pit bike rider and a professional mechanic. I just showed up, ran some stock stuff, started running some races, was able to compete with some of the guys. I ended up working at the Orlando Watersports Complex and running the track. That was the heyday of life, really, because I'd run the track from like 4 to 8 for the kids and then my buddies would come over and we would have a private pit bike session on one of the coolest tracks in the country for a few hours every night under the lights.

Scotty Thomson – MotoXpod Show: Talk about the pride you take in your work and how serious you take the intricate details of doing that.

Jordan: I feel like it's one thing that I've always held real pride in, and I learned from people at a young age. I spent six months with Naveen Dassanayke at Honda of Houston around 2011. There's one thing he really drove into me, and it's always stuck with me, and I've always tried to teach it to some of the younger guys I've tried to mentor throughout the years. It doesn't really matter what you have going on in your life, whether you're sick or you're stressed, or you have an emotional something going on at the house. Every day that you show up to work and you touch that motorcycle, every bolt that you touch, you have someone's life in your hand. And that always stuck with me. And it's still at the forefront of any and everything I do on this motorcycle or anybody's motorcycle, period. You know, one mistake in the wrong spot is some really bad consequences. There are repercussions when things don't go well and we're all human and we all make mistakes. I think the biggest key is not to make the same one twice, learn from your errors. But you have to hold your work to a high standard. That's one thing really good about a team like Honda or maybe some of these other factories is just the resources, the reliability, the sustainability that the whole team or the parts package or whatever from Japan that we have access to. They've had 20 or 30 years of trial and error before I ever showed up to this team. They know what works, what companies they can work with, where their parts suppliers come from. They just have it figured out. And I think that's one of the nicest things about being a mechanic is you can trust the process around here, you can trust your seniors, there's not a guess here as far as product goes or anything like that

Vital MX: You've had a lot of different riders through the years. Jessy Nelson, Tara Geiger, Cole Seely, Christian Craig, and currently Kenny. Is there anyone that was pickier than the others? Or have you have ‘tricked’ a rider when they wanted something changed that you felt was unnecessary?

Jordan: As far as trying to trick them on a change, I've never really done that. Sometimes I would like to, but there's always that fear that if you change something without their knowledge or understanding and then something goes wrong, then you're kind of at fault. I try to steer away from that. Each rider is different in their own way as far as what they're picky about. Some are picky about tires or levers, and others don't care about that. And it's all about suspension. Others focus way more on the motor and delivery or their quirks and nuances on race day and their routine. It's kind of to each their own. I think one of my traits or ability is to learn that person and their cues, their personality cues, their mental cues and to be able to read them at all times. To know when they're high, know when they're low, and just be able to work around each person individually for that.

Vital MX: The last couple of years, Ken's been dealing with some things. What is your relationship with him like? How do you deal with what he has going on?

Jordan: That's tough. I mean, I feel like we've done all and everything in between and more. Yes, he can be a mystery sometimes with what he has going on. And, you know, I think that's a fine line sometimes. I have to be ‘on’ race day no matter what he has going on and we still kind of have a job to do and a purpose and why we're there. There are times where I have to look him in the eye and say, “Hey, man, I know there's some shit going on, but we're here to get a job done. So, let's put our head down and do it”. And then also there's times where, you know, we have bad days or we know bad days are there and you have to be supportive and realize that even though the results are not there and I'm frustrated, maybe the team's frustrated, and you ultimately have to know that he’s frustrated underneath the helmet when he's not feeling well or if things aren't going great. There's that line where you can see it in a person where it's time to be stern or he just needs some support right now.

Scotty: Did it surprise you at Budds Creek being one of the hottest and most humid conditions to see how strong he was at the end of the second moto?

Jordan: Honestly, nothing surprises me with him. Did I did I expect it given the last six weeks of racing? No. But what makes Kenny special is you just never know what day he wants to show up and do that or put it down or battle late into that moto. I was super proud of him for it. He had to hold off a charge from Dungey in both motos, and it was wild the way the overalls were working. We were in a really rough spot with three or four laps to go. In the second moto we had a chance to win it, or if we got passed one more time, we would have got fourth. I think the key for all of us is trying to figure that out with him and with the team and the bike and just be able to bring that every weekend.

Vital MX: How do you like being on the road? Is that a difficult thing or do you still enjoy it?

Jordan: I go back and forth on it. I still generally don't mind it as a whole. I do have a girlfriend. She's great. She works from home. She actually used to do this. She was a PR chick for KTM, so she did a couple of years on the road with me. So, she knows how it goes and the routine and the flights and the early mornings and all that stuff. She's super understanding there which I’m really grateful for. I still love racing and I love what I do. However, I was able to buy a house a couple of years ago. I have a good group of friends who like to go out on the boat every weekend, so sometimes it's hard. Or they'll send me videos or pictures and I'll be across the country working 14 hour days and they're just drinking beer on the boat. That part kind of pulls at you and you're like, ‘Man, what if I was normal and I just had weekends off and could do this?’. But I'm not quite there yet.

Vital MX: Would you be interested in an in-house job?

Jordan: Yeah, I'm kind of getting to that point in my career where I'm starting to consider those things. Look at that stuff. I’m still unsure what Ken’s doing with his contract right now? So, we're waiting to figure that out. I think I will certainly be here for him if he's here. If not, I am willing to explore one of those positions.

Vital MX: Supercross or motocross for you?

Jordan: For me, it's motocross. I think motocross because it's the root of the sport. It's what I grew up doing. I mean, it's how we all started really. Supercross is great for the eyes and the glitz and glam and maybe the money, but outdoors, it's twice as hard on the rider. It's twice as much racing, it's twice the work for me, it's twice as hard on the bike, it's twice as hard on the team. To go 1-1 at a national, you have to be a bad dude on the motorcycle. As a mechanic, as a team, you have to be bad ass too. That doesn't just happen. We all work for years to be able to get in that position, so for it to come together at an outdoor, I think that just means more to me. There's just more work put into it.