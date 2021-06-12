Is James Stewart Returning to the Sport!?

- Bike Checks
It's subtle, it's vague, but the man has spoken! James Stewart is returning, but in what way?
Vital MX's Take: This is going to be interesting. It's been over five years since James Stewart last lined up for a race and since then, we've seen him for short spurts here and there. But based on his own post here, it sounds like we may finally see him return to the sport in some capacity. The question is, what is he going to be doing or what is he announcing??? Let's hear your thoughts below.
@lips395
12/6/2021 4:33 PM
tybur04
12/6/2021 12:04 PM