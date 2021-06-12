Toggle

Is James Stewart Returning to the Sport!? 2

It's subtle, it's vague, but the man has spoken! James Stewart is returning, but in what way?

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_IMG_1717_1632064395.jpg?1632063636 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 403 72 1888 411 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 505 11116 1 672 120 26

ML512
12/6/2021 11:56 AM

Is James Stewart Returning to the Sport!?

Vital MX's Take: This is going to be interesting. It's been over five years since James Stewart last lined up for a race and since then, we've seen him for short spurts here and there. But based on his own post here, it sounds like we may finally see him return to the sport in some capacity. The question is, what is he going to be doing or what is he announcing??? Let's hear your thoughts below.

Related: James Stewart Seven
James Stewart Seven
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
2 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest