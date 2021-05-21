Is Herlings Coming to the United States? | @Ping

Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!

In this episode, Ping speaks on the topics of Jeffrey Herlings making an appearance in the United States during the Nationals, advice for riders with bad knees, and the psychological profile of elite-level racers.

