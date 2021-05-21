Is Herlings Coming to the United States? | @Ping

- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- More ▾
Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!
In this episode, Ping speaks on the topics of Jeffrey Herlings making an appearance in the United States during the Nationals, advice for riders with bad knees, and the psychological profile of elite-level racers.
Do you have a burning question that needs answering?
We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @ Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.
mxforever
5/21/2021 1:26 PM
Alessandro Lupino is supposed to race the first two Nationals.
Number 177 at Fox Raceway.
He is not Herlings but it will be interesting to watch.
He races the WM and was often at the MX des Nations for Team Italy.
Ciao!
mxforever
5/21/2021 1:30 PM
Sorry, WM is the in German the equivalent of World Championship.
He races in MXGP (MX1)
honda341
5/21/2021 8:42 PM
Myke
5/21/2021 12:05 PM
captmoto
5/21/2021 10:32 AM
I had a knee replacement in 2018 at 61 years old. I am old, slow and fat. I hit the ground very hard 3 time since. One time at Glen Helen I fell with direct impact straight onto my bended knee and all I had was knee pads. It hurt a little bit for a couple days. Maybe my slowness helps but I've only had one riding injury that required surgery. I specifically asked my doctor about racing. He said that was fine, he could repair it if I needed it. He also said my knee was a lifetime knee. Medical technology has come a long way. Knee replacements are becoming less invasive.
Everyone is different but when you have more bad days than good days with your knees you'll know it's time.
I got to where I couldn't get to my mailbox without pain and it would wake me in the middle of the night. I thought I could PT my way through it.
dpingree101
5/21/2021 12:23 PM