Injury Update: Ken Roczen - Surgery and Recovery Time

On Friday, @kenroczen94 underwent successful surgery at the Steadman Clinic in Vail, CO, to repair injuries sustained during his crash in San Diego. Unfortunately, the damage was more extensive than originally diagnosed. During surgery, Dr. Viola cleaned up a chip at the base of the thumb and hook of hamate, repaired the fractured s .cond metacarpal with a plate and screws, and also repaired torn ligaments. The initial prognosis is 6-8 weeks, but Roczen will be reevaluated throughout his r .covery. He will still attend multiple races and dealer appearances throughout the remainder of the season. Everyone at Honda wishes you a speedy r .covery and can't wait to have you back out there.

A post shared by Honda Powersports US (@honda_powersports_us) on Feb 17, 2018 at 5:05am PST