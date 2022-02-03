Injury Report: Ryan Sipes' Journey to Walking Again

Vital MX: Seems like there have been a bigger batch of injuries to report on lately. On January 5th, Ryan Sipes had a high-speed, overjump situation that resulted in an open book pelvis fracture, torn bladder, internal bleeding, broken sacrum, L4, L5 vertebra, and brain bleed. GNARLY! But it is absolutely worth checking out his videos because it shows what a great, positive, and funny guy Ryan Sipes is. Dude has strength, grit, and a good sense of humor.