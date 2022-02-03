Toggle

Injury Report: Ryan Sipes' Journey to Walking Again 1

Follow Ryan as he starts off in the hospital right after his crash to walking around unassisted! The General LIVES!

Injury Report: Ryan Sipes' Journey to Walking Again

Vital MX: Seems like there have been a bigger batch of injuries to report on lately. On January 5th, Ryan Sipes had a high-speed, overjump situation that resulted in an open book pelvis fracture, torn bladder, internal bleeding, broken sacrum, L4, L5 vertebra, and brain bleed. GNARLY! But it is absolutely worth checking out his videos because it shows what a great, positive, and funny guy Ryan Sipes is. Dude has strength, grit, and a good sense of humor. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

