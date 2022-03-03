Toggle

Injury Report | Jeremy Martin and Levi Kitchen to Miss Daytona Supercross - Star Yamaha 250s OUT 1

Well this blows...no Star Yamaha Racing at Daytona

Injury Report | Jeremy Martin and Levi Kitchen to Miss Daytona Supercross - Star Yamaha 250s OUT

Vital MX's Take: Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing's 250 team will be a no-show at Daytona due to a mid-week shoulder injury for Jeremy Martin and a continued layoff for Levi Kitchen from his crash in Dallas. No word yet on how long each rider will be out but it sounds like Martin's injury may be the more serious of the two. This will put Star Racing out of title contention in the East 250 region.

