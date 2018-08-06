Toggle

Injury Report: Darian Sanayei - ACL 2

The MXGP series is down to two Americans, as Darian Sanayei drops out for knee surgery

Injury Report: Darian Sanayei - ACL

Vital MX: And now it's down to two, as American rider Darian Sanayei will be taking the rest of the GP season off for a much needed knee surgery. Luckily he has one more year of eligibility in MX2, so Darian has another run at the class before staying in overseas or deciding to come back to the US. Have a good summer Darian!

 

