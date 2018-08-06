Injury Report: Darian Sanayei - ACL

Well this past weekend definitely didn't go as planned! Speed was still good even with the injury. Just in race .conditions my knee isn't holding up, which is a bummer but it's just something I needed to do and try. I tried my best and I did all I .could. I think the best thing to do at this point is go get surgery to be ready for next season. Champions don't obsess about what .could have or would've happened, they focus on where they are now and how to prepare for the future. So that's what we are going to do Huge thank you to everyone in my .corner @rayarcherphoto #DirtyD

