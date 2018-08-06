Injury Report: Darian Sanayei - ACL

- Home
The MXGP series is down to two Americans, as Darian Sanayei drops out for knee surgery
Vital MX: And now it's down to two, as American rider Darian Sanayei will be taking the rest of the GP season off for a much needed knee surgery. Luckily he has one more year of eligibility in MX2, so Darian has another run at the class before staying in overseas or deciding to come back to the US. Have a good summer Darian!
Harv379
6/8/2018 7:43 PM
Great quote, and can be applied to successful people in all aspects of life. Will anyone hop aboard that tricked out kawi to fill his space? I don't know the ins/outs of that team.
BR8ES
6/8/2018 4:37 PM
Bummer.... live to fight another day.