Injury Report: Christian Craig - Practice Prior to Houston

Christian Craig picked up a small injury this week while practicing for Houston...
Vital MX: Well shoot...Christian Craig picked up a pretty gnarly looking sprained ankle this week, but he says he'll still be lining up!
Rockinar
1/11/2018 3:28 PM
TOMAC: "Look at the bruise on my shoulder! I quit!"
CRAIG: "Someone glued a baseball to my ankle, but I'm still going to try"
Jay Moto
1/11/2018 12:50 PM
Gnarly...even gnarlier if he still lines up. Good luck CC