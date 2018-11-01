Toggle

Injury Report: Christian Craig - Practice Prior to Houston 2

Christian Craig picked up a small injury this week while practicing for Houston...

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
1/11/2018 10:54 AM

Injury Report: Christian Craig - Practice Prior to Houston

Vital MX: Well shoot...Christian Craig picked up a pretty gnarly looking sprained ankle this week, but he says he'll still be lining up! 

 

2 comments

  • Rockinar

    1/11/2018 3:28 PM

    TOMAC: "Look at the bruise on my shoulder! I quit!"

    CRAIG: "Someone glued a baseball to my ankle, but I'm still going to try"

  • Jay Moto

    1/11/2018 12:50 PM

    Gnarly...even gnarlier if he still lines up. Good luck CC

