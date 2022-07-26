Christian Craig made the move to a full time 450 guy this season after getting his first 250 Supercross title. If there were any doubters as to whether or not he would be competitive, his results have surely changed their minds. With a third overall at the opening round and back to back podium moto finishes at the last two rounds, Christian is proving he has what it takes to be in the mix. We reached out to get a mid-season check in and hear how he was feeling.

Below you'll find the written form of this interview. If you scroll to the bottom you'll also find the extended version of this interview via a media player.

Jamie Guida - VitalMX: It’s the Thursday before Washougal. Did you put in a hard day of training or have a chance to relax?

Christian Craig: It's pretty chill. We actually rode the Yamaha e-bikes today, which was pretty fun. We went out on the single-track and you don't really get a workout too much with the e-bikes, but it is a lot of fun. So, it's more fun and you still get a little spin out and then fly to Washougal tomorrow.

VitalMX: Talk about the transition to full time 450 guy. Do you feel if it ended today your season has been a success?

Christian: Yes and no. Obviously I've accomplished some goals that I've had for a long time of being on the podium in the outdoors and then also on a 450. I can cross those off the list. But that's just one of the many goals that I've set out. I feel like in this sport you're always chasing for something. If you do settle, then something's not right. So yeah, you're always looking for that next goal or accomplishing that next thing. My big goal this season is to be top five in points and I've been battling with Dungey pretty much every weekend for that fifth spot. Right now, we're sitting in it. But there’s still a lot of racing left.

VitalMX: Fifth place overall feels pretty successful. Do you feel like you’ve proved the ‘haters’ wrong?

Christian: I mean, I've dealt with it so much my whole career with injuries, haters have been a part of it, and they always will be. You're going to have people that just don't like you. So just ignore that and focus on yourself. That's a big thing that I've realized this year, control what I can and block out the rest. It's been a good year. It's been fun. I've been enjoying it. Obviously, supercross went well for me and I feel like there's more that I want to accomplish. I'm 450 full time so everything's going the right way. I just have to stay focused.

VitalMX: How has the bike progressed since the opening round at Fox? Duffe told me there haven't been a lot of changes. But what has changed? What's gotten better?

Christian: The first two rounds went good. And then we tried some stuff with suspension, and I thought it was better, but we went the wrong way with it. It's good that I tried, you know. I'm always trying to make an improvement. I ended up going back to my original Pala setup at Millville. It feels like home. It feels like it might not be the best in some spots, but it's more predictable for me, and that's where I feel like I can push my limits more. I think that goes to show how good our bike is. If something comes up, though, or if a mechanic or suspension guy comes up with settings, I'm always down to try it and see how it is.

VitalMX: How's the body holding up after seven rounds? I don't think you've had any big crashes that I'm aware of. So how are you feeling?

Christian: Yeah, just tip overs here and there, but nothing crazy. I feel good. I love the grind. I love going out there and trying to be better each day, sweating in this humidity in Florida. I'm enjoying it

VitalMX: What do you feel like you've improved the most this year? And what do you need to work on improving to get better?

Christian: This balance I've been working on with juggling life, juggling my career, and then kind of pretty much putting it all together. I feel like I did that in supercross and then just trying to do that outdoors to just be consistent, be present, and take each race step-by-step. Don't look too far ahead and don't focus on the bad stuff either. Not every race is going to be amazing. I learn more and more each year, and I kind of take bits and pieces and obviously learn from other people and mentors and trainers. My thing is just enjoying it, man. I love it so much. I love riding, I love racing, going to the races and seeing all the fans and I just enjoy it so much. It's cool.

VitalMX: What does it take to get to the next step where you're battling with the Eli’s and the Chase’s?

Christian: I wish there was an answer for that. My head's always turning and always trying to improve. Each day at the track is just little things like working on corners, work on sprints, work on being stronger in the moto. Step it up in the gym. Just little things like that, you know, it's like if I want to gain 2/10ths on the track I’ve got to step up. And then not getting carried away with it either because you could push hard on the race and it can bite you, too. Know your limits. I think I'm improving each weekend, but it's just minimal improvements. It is adding up and eventually I'm going to get there. I'm going to match these guys.

VitalMX: Talk about working with Brent Duffe.

Christian: It's been awesome. It’s my first year working with him. I've known him for a long time. Since he worked with Brayton. I'd always see him when I rode at Honda. Once we got paired up, I was stoked. I have full trust in him and I always try to bring him the best, you know, each week. And I give him everything I’ve got on the track, and he's always got my bike ready to go. The big thing in a mechanic/rider relationship is trust. Even on the line he's always trying to keep the mood light. My number one thing is don't get it too serious. You know, it is dirt bike racing at the end of the day, so have fun with it. And he's good at that for sure.

VitalMX: I assume you're still working with Connor Fields. What does he help you with regularly?

Christian: He's obviously been a big part of my career the past three or four years now. He’s always trying to keep my head in the right place, always trying to make sure I'm doing the right thing mentally. Say I have negative thoughts, or I have a bad weekend. He helps me get over that and focus forward. It's been awesome having him in my corner and I plan on keeping him for a long time

VitalMX: What are your thoughts on possibly riding a 250 at MXdN?

Christian: I'm all for it. I've made my voice heard with the team and with the guys at the AMA. So, it's up to them. They know what I'm capable of and I would be on the best 250. If I get the call or they pull me aside and they ask I'm going to say yes, and I'll be ready to go. That’s a goal of mine, to be part of that one time.

VitalMX: Discuss your friendship with Dylan Ferrandis. After the history, people may be surprised by it.

Christian: It surprised me a bit too. It all started last year. We were under the same tent in the summer, and you can’t look at the guy and not say hi. Eventually it turned into going out to dinner after Unadilla. Then the wives were hanging out more and more and talking and yeah, it's been cool. Dylan's a cool guy. It's been fun getting to know him and learning from him, too. He’s one of a kind on and off the bike. I think that's what makes him special and why he has so many championships. He's funny and always joking around. We were joking Monday night, if we do take each other out, we're going to laugh this time.

VitalMX: I have one more question. You’ve got a lot of fans. I want to know what you think about creepy fans who talk about being super fans and hanging your jerseys up at their house and wanting to move to the United States from, maybe, Australia just to be around you because they're such big fans. Do you have any issues with creepy fans?

Christian: No issues, I mean, unless they put up some weird vibes. But yeah, that one guy you're talking about, no weird vibes. He's a good dude. He's been supportive of me for a long time, so it's cool getting to know him more and more.



