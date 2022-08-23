"I Wasn't Allowed To Go in the Creek. I Pretty Much Just Hung Out in My Trailer" | Zach Osborne on The Ranch

As professional racers move towards ‘retirement’ the question is always, “what’s next”. That decision was forced upon Zach Osborne sooner than he’d planned on. After multiple back issues, the 2020 AMA Pro Motocross Champion stepped away from professional racing. Luckily, he did not step away from the sport entirely. He is the current Husqvarna Brand Ambassador and we had the pleasure of catching up with ZachO recently.

For the full interview, check out the YouTube video right here. If you're interested in the condensed written version, scroll down just a bit further.

Jamie Guida – Vital MX: You've been busy lately. Let's start with Walton. You qualified P1. Talk about racing Walton and just being able to enjoy racing a little bit.

Zach Osborne: Dude, actually, Walton was a super sic track. I've never been there before, but it was awesome. Not the result that I was looking for. I was really hoping to be on the podium, which seemed possible before I fell in the first moto and jacked my thumb up. Overall, it was a fun trip. The fans responded really well and that's the biggest part of my job now, just kind of being part of the community and meeting people and getting to see people who didn't get to see me when I was racing full time in the US.

Vital MX: How has getting to interact with the fans more been for you?

ZachO: It's really cool. It's a more intimate experience like that. You don't get that as a as a racer. Normally, the only time that you see people, you're running them through an autograph line at a dealership on a Friday night. It's definitely cool to get to have some time to interact with people and have those moments where you can really talk to people and kind of appreciate what's going on.

Vital MX: Where do you place this time in your life compared to when you're racing? Are you having more fun right now?

ZachO: I would say no. I enjoy the grind. I enjoy going every day and sweating it out and being in shape and being the guy who could do the motos. That's what I really enjoy. I enjoy riding off-road more now, mainly because I feel like I'm learning. When I'm riding and I feel like I can just relax. Whereas when I'm riding motocross, I'm like, ‘Well, that sucked. That corner was terrible’. I just know what it should feel like too much. It gets frustrating for me. I am enjoying riding, but just in a much, much different way.

Vital MX: Another event I want to talk to you about was the Moto Vroom Vroom you did with Chad Reed.

ZachO: Yeah, it was awesome. Chad smoked me the first moto. Well, not smoked me. He beat me and we had a good battle. And I could tell that it meant something to him to beat me or whatever, you know, because like when we crossed the finish line, he was super stoked. He gave it the double fist pump, which was cool. Josh Grant was there; he was ripping and we just had a blast. It was three old guys that knew what they were doing at one point still trying to have some fun. Something that I'll remember for a long time.

Vital MX: How was going back to Loretta Lynn’s for the Amateur National for Husqvarna?

ZachO: Yeah, I went back to Loretta's for two days. We did a s'mores event and a cornhole thing and just kind of hung out for a little while. I got to ride the track a little bit because there was a Husky Road to Recovery event. Before we went back there in 2020, I hadn't been in a long time, so it was cool to go back to the amateur race.

Vital MX: Did those memories come back of playing in the river and just hanging with your buddies

ZachO: So no, for me. I wasn't allowed to go in the creek. I pretty much just hung out in my trailer the whole week. But I was there with Jack Chambers, and he was like, “Hey, let's go do this”. And I'm like, “okay, like this will be my first time”. He said, “What do you mean? You've never jumped off such and such or done this or that”. And I'm like, “No, I've never done any of that”.

Vital MX: Why was that? Your parents just kept you on lock?

ZachO: We were there to race; we were there to win races. It was just dangerous. The first year we were there I was eight years old, and I was riding my bicycle, got hit by a golf cart and a rock went in my head. It was a pretty bad deal. So, after that, it was just hanging out in the trailer, race, go back to the trailer.

Vital MX: You kind of missed out on some of those stories, but I think in the end it worked out okay for you.

ZachO: Yeah, it did.

Vital MX: You mentioned Jack Chambers. Are you still enjoying working with him and coaching?

ZachO: I never had any intent of being a trainer or a coach. But with the opportunity that came about with Jack, it just fit perfectly where I was at. And he's a really good kid from a really good family and it all just kind of fell into place and I've been enjoying it. He had a bad injury at the third round of outdoors in Colorado. He tore his ACL in the first quarter of the second moto. So, it's been a rehab Summer, if you will. But we're getting there with that. It's improving daily. We're on track for where we need to be.

Vital MX: Here’s some highlights of your career – two time 250 Supercross Champion, 250 Pro Motocross Champion, 450 Pro Motocross Champion, a 450 Main Event win and one GP win. What is the highlight for you when you look back on your professional racing career?

ZachO: As a whole it’s doing it all with my family. But for me, from a racing standpoint, the night in Vegas in 2017 was just peak all time. It was the emotions that I felt that night and just a crazy way to win. I didn't sleep for a couple of days after that. I was just in shock of what had taken place. The 2018 Supercross championship, kind of paled in comparison. The night in 2017, I made a pass in the last corner for the championship and got seventh, and it was the greatest professional accomplishment of my life.

Vital MX: Have you gotten to a point where you're okay with the fact that you're not racing at that level anymore?

ZachO: I didn't really have the opportunity to have closure on my career. I wanted to continue racing, but it just wasn't possible. I definitely still feel I have unfinished business, but it gets easier. Maybe not day by day, but month by month to realize that chapter is kind of closed, right?

Vital MX: Do you feel you may want to continue the Brand Ambassador position for a few years? Or could you see yourself either looking for a Team Manger role or even retiring fully?

ZachO: Saying I’m retired, or I'm done is probably a long way away. I'm 32 years old and I don't really have that much obligation each day. And that's hard for me. To have even less would be tough. I would be open to entertaining whatever. I think that if I'm relevant or making an impact, doing what I'm doing, I'm enjoying it. We'll just have to see where it all goes and what comes about.



