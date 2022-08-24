"I Was Pretty Pissed Off. It Didn't Make Any Sense. It's Crazy How Easy People Forget" | Justin Cooper on MXdN Selection Process

This previous weekend at Budds Creek, the rider announcement for MXdN Team U.S.A. was made. After weeks of contemplation, Justin Cooper was named the MX2 rider. We wanted to hear his thoughts on having another opportunity to ride for the team as well as hear his thoughts on his season.

For the full interview, check out the YouTube video right here. If you're interested in the condensed written version, scroll down just a bit further.

Jamie Guida - Vital MX: With two races left, how are you feeling?

Justin Cooper: It's gone by quick with sitting out of supercross. I’ve been trying to progress the whole time and now all of a sudden, we're at the end of the season. So, it's been good. It's been a little bit up and down, but I think we're figuring it out.

Vital MX: Is the foot bothering you at all anymore?

Justin: I definitely notice it. I don't think it hinders me at all riding. While riding it's all good. It's definitely getting better. When it's all taped up it doesn't bother me at all. So that's definitely not an excuse. It messed with my confidence a little bit in the beginning of the year. We're at the point now, I can't sit there and sulk on the injury. I have to move forward.

Vital MX: You mentioned missing Supercross this year. Is that still the plan for 2023?

Justin: Yeah, I'm kind of bummed on it. It's not official yet. I think there's a chance I could race the whole series with Star if everything works out. But nothing official there yet. The focus is really on motocross for next year. That's really all I have written down permanently. But other than that, I'll probably ride the 450 some on supercross this year and feel it out. I think things will take off from there.

Scotty Thomson – MotoXpod Show: How much have your results been motivated by trying to make Team USA the last couple of rounds?

Justin: It's definitely helped, but obviously I want to do good for myself as well. They're both helping the same goal to be upfront. That's definitely been a factor in that. But I would say more just myself wanting to be up there. We're down to the end now and I really would like a win before the end of the season. We have two races left to do that.

TJ Smith – MotoXpod Show: Now that you’ve been selected for Team USA, does anything change in your preparations?

Justin: No. I think it's helped the motivation being in the talk for MXdN and it's just helped. I think my preparation for each race made me want to be better each day and nothing's changed it. It's not like, ‘oh, I'm on the team and now I'll go out and I'll be good with getting seventh’. I still want to win, nothing's going to change there. That's just an added bonus.

Vital MX: Did it bother you that a lot of us had written you off for MXdN?

Justin: Honestly, 100%. I was pretty pissed off; it didn't make any sense to me. It's pretty crazy how easy it is for people to forget. I was pissed off for sure.

Vital MX: I have to admit to some degree, I had written you off, too.

Justin: I mean, the thoughts go through my mind as well. It just felt like something was happening each week that was out of my control. It was getting super frustrating. Obviously those two weekends weren't good for me. I won a moto each race and then last weekend I was sick all week. After Unadilla I didn’t train or ride or even leave the house. This weekend I almost didn't race. I went out in practice and was feeling it out. I almost pulled the plug.

Vital MX: How has the atmosphere under the Star Racing tent been between you and Christian Craig?

Justin: It was a little bit weird when we were both riding 250s.We were both trying to show that we were better. It was a mutual agreement that whoever was going better was going to do it. I think we both want what's best for the team. We're all going for the win this year and nothing else. I've been clicking the last month or so and everything's coming back to me, so I'm feeling good for it. I feel like I'll get stronger as it comes.

Scotty: Take us through winning a moto again after that journey of trying to get back from injury.

Justin: We started off the year going 11-13 and struggling with the bike. It was the first race back, so it really caught me off guard and I was kind of panicking for a second. But luckily, we got back on the podium the next weekend and I was able to chill out a little bit, and from there it's just kind of up and down. I was close to the front guys and then there would be a race I felt like I was way off. At Washougal I got out front and everything felt super easy compared to the other races. I almost felt like it was easier than the first moto when I got fourth. That was a breakthrough for me. I remembered the feeling of riding that way and winning races again. So that obviously carried right over to Unadilla. I really do believe I should have gone 1-1 there without that crash. I just felt so good again there. And yeah, this last week was a bummer to get sick, but we're trying to get recovered from that. I would like more races. There hasn't been enough for me. I feel it's gone by so fast and I feel like I have a lot to prove.

Vital MX: When you're coming back from an injury and trying to get “IT” back, how difficult is it to test because you're not at your best and there's physical things that might be impeding figuring out what the bike is doing?

Justin: Yeah, I think that's what we saw at the beginning of the year with me. I wasn't up to my full 100% speed, and I was riding in a different way. So, the bike reacts differently, and you need to be 100% strong and confident to ride the bike the way it needs to be ridden. In 2021 when I was winning races, I was strong and confident then. This season I wasn't in top shape by any means. It threw off the testing big time. We had to figure out a new setup. It's honestly been a work in progress all the way up until these last couple of races. And even now, we're trying to fix some little stuff that I'm struggling with.

Vital MX: Some people have a perception that you seem mad or unhappy during interviews. Do you enjoy doing them and talking to the fans?

Justin: I like to do them pretty often. I don't get to talk a lot at the races usually. I put so much pressure on myself at the races and I think that's why I come off that way. And it's very easy to get in the zone and worry about what's at stake for that day. During the day it's so hectic and there's so much going on that you just want to be your best self. That's why most riders seclude themselves at the races. I think if you put a fan in our shoes and they had to go do two 35-minute motos, all the practice sessions, all the talk with the team; it's a lot in on a race day.