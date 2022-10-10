"I Told Them 'I Can't Even Hold on to This Thing" | Stilez Robertson on the Star Yamaha YZ250F

Silly season is upon us and a rumor we’d heard was finally confirmed. Stilez Robertson moved from Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna to the Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team. With this move comes high expectations from a team that is used to winning, but also a fresh start for a kid who has had numerous injuries in his first two professional seasons.

For the full interview, check out the YouTube video right here. If you're interested in the condensed written version, scroll down just a bit further.

Jamie Guida – Vital MX: How’s it going, Stilez? You’ve been moving to Tallahassee. How’s that going?

Stilez Robertson: It actually wasn't that bad. My old practice mechanic, Jack Richards was down in Clermont with me, and he helped me pack up a U-Haul and just ripped up here to Tallahassee. I’ve been slowly moving in and getting everything I need. It's my first actual house. I had an apartment in Clermont, so I got my first house. That comes with a lot of things that you don't realize.

Vital MX: Talk about coming off your amateur career. You had an injury in ‘18 and then multiple wins at Loretta's in ‘19 and ‘20. How prepared were you for that first year pro after all those championships? Because if I'm not mistaken, it was sort of a last-minute thing to go full time pro.

Stilez: Yeah, I was going to stay and race Freestone and then do a full year outdoors the following year. I knew Mosiman was hurt for Loretta's coming in and I was like, ‘Well, if I do good enough, I think they'll let me race’. I had it in the back of my mind. But, coming in honestly, I felt good because that whole year I was riding with everyone during COVID and everyone was on outdoors and we were all doing motos together. I had RJ (Hampshire), Zach (Osborne), I had all those guys there. I kind of knew where the speed was, but I think I lacked a little bit of the mental side. And I think I came in surprised. The first round was not very good. I got DQ’ed the first moto because my mechanic tried to come put my chain back on because it fell off in the second turn. I was talking to someone about this not long ago. I think I was in sixth off the start. I wonder how much that would have changed my day if my chain wasn’t derailed that first moto. And I think the second round was the mudder at Loretta's and I ended up getting 8th or something. But then after that it was just a slow grind of battling with people.

Vital MX: What was the biggest eye opener your first two years pro?

Stilez: I think what caught me most off guard was no matter what position you're in, you're in a battle for your life. If you're in the pros, you're battling for 12th like you were for the win in amateurs, if not harder. I think that kind of caught me off guard. There's no giving up a spot, you know? And that was pretty gnarly to learn at first. In my first year I remember at Ironman Dylan Ferrandis crashed in the first turn or first lap or something. And I remember seeing him halfway across the track and then halfway in the moto, 20 minutes in the moto here he comes, blowing my doors off. It's like, “dude, what? What in the world”? But then you're battling like I battled. I feel like I found Alex Martin that year, no matter where we were, we were fighting each other a little bit and it was just funny. I was battling these dudes I’ve watched on TV a lot. And that was kind of weird, you know? All in all, it was a learning curve. It's still a learning curve. Every year you learn something new.

Vital MX: You mentioned not being all the way prepared mentally. Give me some more details on that. What do you mean?

Stilez: Coming from the Loretta’s I wasn’t prepared to race in the pros and really hadn't thought about it, you know. It's a lot different than people think. It's weird because you've watched those people for so long. It's not even starstruck. It's just like, “should I be battling with these guys”? And then once you get past that a bit, it changes. It's crazy. I'm still starstruck by Tomac. I can remember I was on 50s and he may have been on Super Minis, maybe big bikes and I was like, “Oh my gosh. Eli Tomac”. It's funny to think about now.

Vital MX: Have you ever told him that?

Stilez: No, I've actually never talked to him. Still so nervous.

Vital MX: Injuries have played a part in your two full seasons. Talk about what it takes to get back into ‘pro’ shape mentally and physically.

Stilez: It's hard. I feel like I've always been playing catch up. I've never had that solid off season to get to my full potential. It's always bumps in the road that are just dumb little things that I feel like I still haven't gotten to my full potential. This year before outdoors I broke my hand coming in. That delayed my outdoors a bit. Things like that. Jett Lawrence and Jo Shimoda didn’t miss a race. And they're getting better and better every weekend because they're there. If you miss three or four weekends, you're behind the eight ball again.

Vital MX: Even at the top spot, those guys are continuously progressing, right? It's not like you go, “I can catch up”, because there is no catching up.

Stilez: Right, right. Yeah. I believe it's always a game of trying to catch up. There's never a time where you're caught up, you know what I mean?

Vital MX: Can you touch on the relationship that you've had with Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna through your pro career so far?

Stilez: We had a great relationship. When I started with them it was Bobby Hewitt and Scuba, and then Murph was always there, and it was always a good group. We always really got along. We always had a lot of fun, and it was definitely sad. It was definitely a fun three years.

Vital MX: With the rumors of you moving to Star Yamaha Racing leaking early, was there any uncomfortableness at Husky?

Stilez: No. At the end of the day everyone's got to do their job. I don't think this is the first time that it's happened. You know what I mean? They deal with it all the time. From day one to my last day, they were great. They never made it feel awkward.

Vital MX: What did you learn most from Baker's Factory and what will you miss the least? Is it Jalek, haha?

Stilez: Haha, no, he's honestly one of the truest hundred percent people I know in this sport. It's him and Brownie and just everyone there. Everyone there was awesome. I probably learned that it's just a grind no matter what. Everything they taught me was spot on. And never settling. I don't think I'll miss the humidity down there.

Vital MX: I heard you got messed with until Talon Hawkins and a few of the new kids showed up. How good does it feel to not be the butt of the joke all the time? The one being picked on?

Stilez: It was a long two years. Until that new group of amateur kids came in, I was the little man. But no, it was funny. There was a lot of good times in our locker room.

Vital MX: With the move to Star Yamaha, it's a fresh start. It’s a do over, a reset mentally, physically, emotionally. Is that what it feels like right now?

Stilez: Yeah, 100%. It's a clean slate. It's a whole new learning curve, new trainer, new everything, new people around me. I'm just really excited to get going, get into the groove and see what we can do with it and where we can go with it.

Vital MX: Who's your wrench?

Stilez: Colin Burgh. He's awesome. I've worked with him a few days now and he's super, super cool. I do miss my practice guy, Jack. Shoutout to Jack Richards. He's probably one of the things I'll miss the most.

Vital MX: How do you like the bike so far?

Stilez: So far, I think it's unreal. The power is frickin so nice. I told them, “I can't even hold on to this”. And the handling on it is unreal. I can't say enough good things about it. There's not one thing I dislike.

Vital MX: What are your expectations going into the season? And have you talked to Bobby Ragan? We know his expectations are high at all times.

Stilez: It's early, but my expectations are definitely up. I want to be up there every weekend. That's what is expected and what I expect out of myself. If we stay healthy and we have a good off season, there's no reason we shouldn't be doing that.

Vital MX: What is Stylez Robertson's mantra for 2023?

Stilez: Probably take no shit or never say die.