We've heard the saying, behind every good man there's a good woman. In the sport of professional racing, that seems to stand true. With all the pressures and expectations put on the riders to train and perform, they need a support system at home to keep them grounded. Our own Kris Keefer preaches Home Life regularly. I wanted to reach out to a few of the sports top athlete's better halves and get to know them. Brittney Osborne, Ashley Hampshire, Paige Brayton, and Nastasia Da Silva (Ferrandis) were kind enough to take the time to answer some questions for us.

Vital MX: How did you meet your husband, and did you have a connection with motocross/supercross previous to meeting him?Brittney Osborne: Zach & I met when we were 12 years old at an amateur national, PoncaCity. My little brother was racing there, and Zach was, too.

Paige Brayton: I met Justin through mutual friends of ours when he was racing for JGR (based in NC which is where I’m from) in 2010. I knew nothing about Supercross and thought he was telling me his hobby when he said he raced. I said so what’s your real job?! Haha!

Ashley Hampshire: We met through mutual friends. We were friends all through high school. My best friend's brother raced so we would go to the local track together. We were about 17 when we first started dating.

Nastasia Da Silva: Dylan and I met at a race event in France almost 10 years ago. We had friends in common who introduced us. We talked for a few years before starting to date. My dad used to ride for fun and I’ve been around tracks a bit when I was younger.

Vital MX: Describe dating and the courtship process while racing and traveling the country and/or world.

Brittney: Zach and I started dating more seriously when I was about 16 years old in high school and he was in the early days of his professional racing career. When we turned 18, I graduated high school, and then, two weeks before I moved into my college dorm, he left to go to Europe. He was supposed to be there for 3 races, and it turned into 4.5 years! We dated long-distance all through my college years. He spent the winters in South Carolina for training, but I was in nursing school in Virginia. I commuted back and forth on weekends. I spent the summers in Europe with him traveling to the races. In 2012, just when I was graduating from college, he earned a ride in the states, and we got married.

Paige: I was in nursing school while we dated so I had goals I was chasing and that allowed him to focus in and keep a clear vision of his goals. I got to travel with him to some races. Anaheim 1 being my first race I had ever gone to. I knew then I had so much to learn! Talk about overwhelming! I am from NC so around here it’s just known as a hobby. Or to me it was thought of that!

Ashley: In the beginning I had my own career path going. That kept me busy while he was focused on his rookie year. We kind of did our own thing. I tried to go to as many races as I could and during the week, we'd be together. It was a good balance in the beginning. My dad was in the military, so I was used to long-distance. It wasn't a huge thing for me. I wanted him to be able to fulfill his career and all he wanted. And I wanted to finish dental school.

Nastasia: Dating while racing and traveling the country, sometimes the world, is really exciting. We get to discover places together and create a lot of memories. It is also intense as sometimes we don’t really have time to take time for ourselves. I would say it’s all about finding the right balance to be able to perform at the highest level and also what is good for your relationship.

Vital MX: Talk about what roles you play during the week helping him with his program. Whether it be going to track, meals, emotional and mental support, etc.

Brittney: My goal was to take as much off of Zach as possible so that he could focus on his fitness and recovery and perform to the best of his ability. My roles during the week consisted of taking care of our home and kids, preparing meals, arranging travel, accounting, as well as emotional and mental support.

Paige: Some roles I help with during the week are meal prep/cooking, house chores, mom to three littles ages 7, 4, and 11 months! We go to the track on rare occasions but I wouldn’t say we help when joining him, so we like to let him go solo a lot to stay focused!

Ashley: Usually during the season we don't go out to Aldon's much. It's pretty busy out there. During the week all his meals are prepped and sometimes if he has a run in the morning, we get to do that together. We'll throw Ivy in the jogger and go. For the most part I let him do his thing and we'll connect when he gets home.

Nastasia: My roles during the week are making sure Dylan has the least things to think about to be able to focus 100% on his training. Same thing on race weekends. I take care of the nutrition and all the other things beside. We always go to the track together. We go to the gym together. We do pretty much everything together. I just want to show him that we are on the same journey, and we have the same goal.

Vital MX: What roles does he play around the house?

Brittney: When you’re a homeschooling mom of two kids, you can clean and pick up all day and the work is still never done, but Zach has always been great at coming home and jumping right in to help wherever needed. He’s pretty handy, too, so he can fix nearly anything.

Paige: Justin is an amazing husband and father. He helps wherever and whenever he can. Takes Parker and Beckham to school most days and does some pick-ups! He helps me get them all fed and ready for bed. We are for sure a team! Teamwork makes the dream work!

Ashley: Obviously he's a dad, so pretty much from the minute he gets home she's ready to rip. As a family we'll either take her to the park or whatever for a couple hours before we have to put her down. He doesn't get much off time, but I don't think he'd have it any other way.

Nastasia: One of the things he does around the house is to wash dishes and load the dishwasher. Those are his thing. I’m not even allowed to do it. He has his own way to do it and if I try to do it myself, he will wash everything again and reorganize the dishwasher the way he wants.

Vital MX: Describe the difficulties of being married to a professional athlete that has to focus so much on their program. It's not a normal 9-5 job. It's literally 7 days a week with travel.

Brittney: Professional racing is truly a lifestyle. We all made sacrifices as a family to put Zach in the best possible position including living part-time between two different states, giving up time with our extended families and friends, and adhering to a pretty strict diet.

Paige: The difficulties being married to a professional athlete are for sure there. Such as him being gone every weekend most of our relationship. Like you said, it’s not your normal 9-5 Monday through Friday. It’s ALL week! He’s misses a lot of family outings. But Justin’s also structured his career in a way that we’ve gained memories together as a family that we would of just dreamed of. Like getting to spend months in Australia together while racing and winning their series!

Ashley: We're so blessed to have the hours that he has. At the end of the day, it is what it is. We know that going into it. There's a lot more highs than lows.

Nastasia: Life with a professional athlete is intense. It is really a 24/7 job. Everything we do is around dirt bikes, performances and recovery. You have to do few sacrifices in your relationship if you want your other half to be the best. To me, one of the most difficult parts is when things are not going the way we want like bad races, bad results, and injuries. You can bring the frustration home, and this can have an impact in your relationship at times. But I also think that being on the same schedule together helps. We get to spend more time together. We spend days together at the track. We go to the races together. It is 7 days a week job but at least we get to do it together.

Vital MX: Describe the advantages of being married to a professional athlete. Seeing interesting places, meeting new people, etc.

Brittney: Most careers don’t allow families to be as involved as racing did for us. We would take the kids to the practice track pretty often and have lunch together, and we traveled to the races together on the weekends, too. Zach and I (and now our kids, too) have traveled the world together and met so many amazing people we would’ve never known without racing.

Paige: I just answered this question above, but the advantages are for sure all the fun travels we’ve experienced together such as: Switzerland, Paris, Australia, Hawaii and much more!

Ashley: It's fun being able to go to different places every weekend. Now being able to fly with Ivy and letting her see the world, most kids don't get on their first airplane until they're older. It's fun to be able to do that as a family. Meeting new people is fun, too. You kind of find your people and it's like family.

Nastasia: Of course, there are many advantages of being married to a professional athlete. We got to meet a ton of amazing people; we get to discover the world. I feel grateful and lucky. Dylan has great sponsors who are really nice and generous with us. We got invited twice by Monster Energy to a Formula 1 race which was just an amazing experience.

Vital MX: Do you enjoy being at the races? How nervous are you on race day and do you try to hide that as to not affect him?

Brittney: I always enjoyed being at the races, but I was admittedly pretty nervous on race day. There are so many variables and factors beyond our control at every single race, and I had a lot of responsibility on race day. I never wanted to be the weak link in our awesome network of support people. I always let Zach lead the conversations on race days and thankfully the kids preoccupied my mind most of the time so that I didn’t have as much downtime to worry! I also ate chocolate ha-ha!

Paige: Yes I love being at the races although the more kids we started having it became a lot harder to be there. I get nervous, but I leak in on my faith and trust in the Lord for Justin's safety!

Ashley: I love going. There's not many we've missed. I'm a lot more nervous during Supercross than outdoors because I think he's more comfortable outdoors. It's kind of a mutual comfort. There are always nerves, but I don't show it on race day. I let him do what he has to do to get his head right.

Nastasia: I really do enjoy being at the races and I actually never missed one. I am always really (really) nervous but of course I don’t show anything to Dylan. I just act like everything is fine. I thought I’ve learned how to manage my stress over the years, but it is actually worst since Dylan moved to 450 class. Starts and the first lap of the race always scare me. My heart is always beating super-fast and my legs are shaking. I always feel like I won’t be able to survive the whole moto.

Vital MX: How do you get along with the other wives? It seems there are a lot of good friendships within the sport.

Brittney: I feel there is a lot of mutual respect between the wives in the sport, because no one understands the lifestyle better than someone else who is living it. Between my age, raising two kids at the track, and my nursing background I had some opportunities to support some of the other girlfriends and wives from time to time which was always an honor.

Paige: I have made so many close relationships with others in the industry. They are relationships I’ll treasure forever! We all have so much in common so it’s each to relate!!

Ashley: There's a lot of good people and we're all in it for the same reasons. We all have each other’s backs. It's nice to be there for each other. And we're in Clermont so a lot of us are here.

Nastasia: I do get along pretty well with some wives but not with all of them. I’m mostly by myself on race day anyway. I like to be in my bubble.

Vital MX: Nastasia, You and Dylan made the decision to pack all your belongings and come to the United States, away from your family and home country. I assume you knew very few people here. Talk about that decision. Was it an easy one for you? Were you scared, nervous, excited? Was it what you expected?

Nastasia: We moved to the US in October 2016, just the two of us. We had nothing here. No visa for me and no house, no car, no SSN. I didn’t even know where to go for grocery shopping. We had to start everything from the very beginning. Jimmy Button helped us with everything. He’s our guardian angel. He's been by our side since day one. Dylan already knew a few people from the team, but I personally didn't know anyone. My English was not the best. The language barrier and being a shy person wasn’t easy. It was challenging to say the least. But it was so exciting at the same time. A new country, new life in California at the time. It was like a dream, the American Dream. A big excitement. It was quite easy for me to leave my home country. I love adventures and challenges. Of course, I did have, and even now still have, moments when I feel lonely. When you feel homesick, you are not with your family for Christmas, you don’t celebrate your birthday with your friends, you don’t see your siblings growing up. Times like that are not easy but at the end of the day it is just so worth it that you just focus on the positive

Vital MX: Brittney, early in Zach's career things were not going great and the decision was made for him to go race the GP's. Talk about that. The struggles and the positives that came from it.

Brittney: By the time Zach went to Europe I had already been a part of his life for some time, so I experienced first-hand the lows of his early professional career. I also understood it was his last chance to make a career out of racing which is what he wanted to do and what he had invested so much of his life to doing. However, I had worked my whole life to that point, too, to get a college education. I always wanted to be a family woman and I never had interest in climbing a career ladder, but I wanted to get my education so that I could have something to fall back on if my future husband needed help supporting our family. It was decided that he would go to Europe to hopefully revive his racing career and I would stay in the states to complete my education—both of us with the same goal of being able to get married and support a family someday. We both matured a lot through this process and built a foundation of trust that our marriage relies on every day. Traveling the world together with very little money and sharing a teeny tiny RV prepared us for married life and seeing the way other cultures lived shaped some aspects of our family culture today.

Vital MX: A lot of the time fans and media forget that these racers are humans. They have things going on in life other than racing. It could be a sick family member, an argument with their better half, or any other issue people deal with. Yet they must show up and be the best in the world at what they do. As a wife, what do you see your husband dealing with and how does he deal with it? How do you help? Your husband's having to try and set that aside to not only perform well, but to stay focused so they don't get hurt. It takes a strong support system from the wives to get through that I would imagine.

Brittney: Zach and I communicate very well together, and we just worked to stay focused on our goals which helped us to limit distractions and the noise that can sometimes pop up throughout the season.

Paige: I see Justin's balancing act all the time and to be honest that’s one of the most impressive things about him. He carry’s everything in his life like it’s most important and that’s not an easy task. We own a motorcycle dealership in NC, he’s a dad of three, husband, counselor/mentor to a lot of other racers in the industry and the list could go on and on! The time he takes in each of these “jobs” is immeasurable and the effort he gives to each seems humanly impossible! I do try to take as much as I can off his plate when needed and am there to remind him when he’s in too deep!

Ashley: We're on the same page when it comes to arguments and things like that. We're human and no relationship is perfect. If there's ever anything going on we try and make it a point to not drag it into the race weekend. It can be a huge distraction and it is scary, what they do. If he's not a 100% focused it can be a scary thing.

Nastasia: First of all, rule number one is we never get an argument on race weekend to avoid any distraction and frustration. Otherwise, I would say beside all the hate we got at some point, it was the only thing that Dylan had to deal with. And even if he ever has something to deal with, I know that he is really capable and mentally strong enough to put everything on the side to focus on just riding.

Vital MX: Staying on that topic, when a rider isn't doing well and things are not going how they expect, it can be a 'dark' time. What things do you try to do to help? Encouragement or maybe let them be?

Brittney: Having a young family definitely helped in this area because regardless of what we may have been dealing with, we had our kids looking to us to carry on and put our best foot forward every day. Also, they gave us so much perspective about what matters at the end of the day.

Paige: This was a hard thing to navigate for me at first. Justin needs his alone time, but also not too much so he doesn’t hide in that place! As our relationship has grown we balance each other very well and know how to nicely tell each other it’s time to get out!

Ashley: I try and encourage him as much as I can and be positive. This year there was a lot of new and it can be frustrating because of everything he puts in during the week. When you show up and things don't go your way it can be frustrating.

Nastasia: Dark times are not easy to handle but they are part of the sport and just life in general. I always try to first talk about what is going wrong. Let Dylan tell me what’s in his mind. Communication is always the key and sometimes a relief. Then I try to just stay positive, give him my opinion, show him that he’s not alone, talk about solutions. Emotional and mental support are really important for athletes. It is a tough sport. They need to feel supported.

Vital MX: Ashley, RJ just told me recently that this year has been difficult not meeting expectations. He finally got that first Supercross win at St. Louis. How was that for you as the wife? Seeing him finally do something he knew he could do? The weight being lifted.

Ashley: It was very emotional. Even the week after it still didn't feel real. I felt like we had been waiting and waiting for this moment. And finally, he did it. It happened!! A lot of emotions that weekend. He needed that. The team needed that.

Vital MX: When the wins and championships come, tell us what that means to you as the wife.

Brittney: I had such an appreciation for every win and every championship because I was there from the very beginning, and I watched him fight so hard and take such an unconventional path to achieve all he did. There really are no words to describe that breakthrough moment! Success didn’t come to Zach quickly or easily and there were days where we wondered if it would ever happen or not.

Paige: A huge weight off of my shoulders comes off when Justin meets huge goals/ wins/ podiums! It’s such a high when you know they’ve been working all their lives for these things!

Nastasia: Wins and championships are just what we came here for. They are the reason why we have left our country. It’s just one of the best feelings. So much happiness and emotions go through your body. I will always remember when Dylan got his first win and first championship. It’s just so special. Even the first podium in general is also such a special moment. All the work finally paying off.

Vital MX: This profession is brutal with travel and training time. For the mothers, once the babies came, talk about how that changed things. If you couldn't go to races as much at times, was that hard? Or maybe a relief to stay home some? Or having the kids at the races.

Brittney: Zach and I both felt strongly that we didn’t want to put our lifestyle and our dreams on hold to have children, we wanted to integrate our children into the lifestyle we enjoyed so much. For us that looked like taking them to the races every chance we got and exposing them to traveling and motorcycles from a very early age. It wasn’t until our first child was born and was joining us at the races every week that Zach really became a championship contender and a race winner. Having kids became a huge motivator for both of us, and we were blessed to share the height of Zach’s career with them.

Paige: Once babies came into our lives they added so much: lots of love, chaos, expectations, going to less races, time management adjustments. It’s a big change that has its highs and lows just as any change does. It’s hard not being at all the races but also a relief being at home so Justin can fully focus on his job! I love that we chose to have babies during Justin's career as a supercross racer!!! They are our biggest wins!

Ashley: We want her to be a part of it and appreciate what her dad does. I think the hardest part was with Covid and having to wear masks. We both agreed we weren't going to make her do that. Luckily my parents are pretty close to us and we give her the option to stay at her grandparent's. She gets to go to the close ones. Now I think she'll be going to a lot more. It's nice having her there as a distraction for me. He obviously wants her there, too. It sucks she wasn't there for his first win.

Vital MX: There's really no time during the season, which is almost year-round, to do what 'normal' people do. A date night on Friday night, or “let’s go out to eat tonight, babe! Maybe a movie” on a Wednesday. Does it ever get frustrating? Or can you see the end goal? This is a short career window, and you know that in a few years there will be a lot more time?

Brittney: Honestly, even if the racing schedule would’ve allowed it, we were in the thick of raising young kids, so we were in a season of life where we didn’t expect date nights or spontaneous vacations. We knew those days wouldn’t last forever and in the grand scheme that was a small window of time.

Paige: We have always prioritized mid-week date nights! It’s super important for us to still pursue our relationship amid racing/ kids etc. I believe I look forward to our time together more than ever because of his career! It’s so rare!

Ashley: We make it a point on an off weekend or whenever we have time to go on the boat or the beach. He's good about during the week we'll either do something altogether or go grab sushi. We balance it pretty well. And we get to travel together every weekend. So we aren't apart very often.

Nastasia: I would say it can get frustrating a bit at the beginning of the relationship. You have to understand what “dating a professional athlete” is and then it just become normal. We know we don’t have a normal life and that’s the life we have chosen. The end goal is always in our mind, and we know it’s a short career window. We just want to make the best of it while we can. We will have all the time in the world when the career is done to enjoy life. But we still find some time during the week to do a nice dinner out or Friday night before the race.

Vital MX: Tell me what your husband's best quality is away from racing? Something he does as a husband, father, or just as a man.

Brittney: I’m the parent that keeps the well-oiled machine turning over and he’s the fun parent that pulls out all the stops! He has a huge heart and is very thoughtful.

Paige: Justin’s best quality is his heart. He genuinely cares for all of his people! I’ve never met anyone else with a bigger heart for others! I’m the lucky one!

Ashley: He's very patient. He's an amazing dad and husband. He always makes it a point, because he knows our lives kind of revolve around his career, to make up for it when we get a chance to do something together.

Nastasia: Dylan has many qualities away from racing. He’s really kind and caring. He is really loyal and really intelligent and so much more.

Vital MX: Injuries are a part of this sport. Most of you have had to be a nurse/caretaker for your guy. How are they when down? Most of us men act tough and full of ego, until we're sick or hurt.

Brittney: I have watched Zach go through some pretty tough injuries with dignity, but if he has a cold or the flu, look out!

Paige: Justin is bummed when he’s injured because he has to sit sideline of his path to crush goals! He’s mainly just mad about that! He toughs it out and has gotten back on the bike with broken bones before! Blows my mind!

Ashley: He just knows it's part of it. Some of it is out of your control and it can be frustrating. Usually, he keeps his spirits high. He knows it can always be worse.

Nastasia: Grumpy. Dylan is grumpy when he’s injured. The first few days after getting hurt are always difficult because he is in a really bad mood and it’s contagious so we both end up grumpy. Once we get through this, we usually try to go on little vacations to just think about something else and to refresh our minds.

Vital MX: With being in the spotlight in the social media age comes 'keyboard warriors'. There's always someone saying something mean or just ridiculous. How do you deal with that? Do you want to defend your husband and lash out? Some of you have probably had people say things about you as well. Can you block the bad stuff out?

Brittney: I accepted early on that everyone wouldn’t appreciate him the way I do and he wouldn’t be everyone’s favorite rider, but I struggled when there were baseless attacks on his character. It is very hard at times to bite my tongue, but I also don’t want to stoop to the level of some of the people making those attacks.

Paige: Keyboard warriors give everyone something to talk about. It comes with social media. I do get fired up but Justin calms me down and reminds me it’s not worth our time or energy. He’s the better half that’s for sure!

Ashley: It can be hard to read some of that, but at the same time it's just a random person that has no idea what goes into it. He's better at brushing stuff off. I get defensive of him. I know it's not worth my time to go after them.

Nastasia: I will always stand by Dylan and have his back. I hate reading mean comments, so I of course want to defend him and lash out. But keyboard warriors are waiting for you to do this. And you must stay professional and polite, so the best thing to do is just ignore it. I am pretty good at dealing with things like that now.

Vital MX: Nastasia, specific to you and Dylan, the American fans can be particularly ugly to non-Americans. Dylan got a lot of criticism, boo's, and hate from people. I hated seeing it so I can only imagine that it hurt you as well. I think he's a really nice guy and people didn't give him a chance until recently. In all honesty, most of the French riders have dealt with that.

Nastasia: I’m not gonna lie, it was really hurtful hearing all the boos at podiums and people insulting Dylan. I’ve received few death messages. It was to the point they put a bodyguard with me to walk to the stadium. It was just so much hate. But it’s almost like we used this whole situation as a strength. Like people do not like us? That’s ok, no problem. Let’s prove them wrong. Let’s show them who’s the best.

Vital MX: Paige, with Justin being at the tail end of his professional racing career, what are your feelings on his success, appreciation from the fans (including that Weege guy), and what's to come in the future for you as a family?

Paige: The tail end of Justin's racing career is so bittersweet. We feel lucky to have structured such a long competitive career. Also, Justin’s win at Daytona making him the oldest racer in history to win a main event! That’s pretty dang special and HARD to achieve. He never gave up on his dreams. That sums up his long career in supercross! I seriously couldn’t be prouder and tell him that a lot! Weege is his number one fan in the industry and we are forever grateful for all of his BIG support! Super grateful for all our amazing fans, some that have become great friends of ours! Neither one of us have ever thought we would have “fans” like what?! We still ask ourselves how this is real life?! We’ve pretty dang lucky to have all of you in our lives! I will for sure be teary eyed at our last race in SLC. This industry/sport has taught us all so much about life! We couldn’t script a more perfect journey for us! Our future is looking a little the same and a little different. We will still be racing in some form. Probably forever, ha-ha! And we are moving to Justin's hometown in Iowa! We have a lot of catching up to do there! We’ll keep you updated with retirement through Instagram!

Vital MX: If you have a funny story about your husband, something embarrassing would be best, tell us.

Paige: Justin and one of his best friends, Heath like to talk to each other in “trucker” voices and pretend they’re on responders from time to time. Hahah, I think it’s the most hilarious thing. They are the funniest together. Lots don’t see that side of Justin! It’s the best!

Ashley: He's terrified of snakes. Last year I posted a video where I got a fake snake and I put it under the grill cover. It stayed on and when he pulled the cover off, I think the whole neighborhood heard him scream. He just left Ivy in the dust. She didn't know what was going on.