"I Came From 30th to Second to Save My Championship" | Avery Long Talks Loretta's Championships and More

The AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship's at Loretta Lynn's have concluded and champions have been crowned. One such champion is Avery Long from Minnesota. Avery won the 450B and 450B Limited titles as well as being named the AMA Amateur Racer of the Year and BluCru Amateur Rider of the Year. He's a humble kid with dreams of following in the footsteps of his idol, Ryan Dungey.

Jamie Guida – Vital MX: You’re from Minnesota which makes training in the Winter difficult. How have you handled that?

Avery Long: I pretty much took from the middle of October until about April off. I played basketball with all my friends in the wintertime on the high school team and stuff like that. Just to try and stay in shape and still have some fun. I started riding the beginning of April when my school let us out for Spring Break. So, my dad would take me and my two little brothers down to Oklahoma and the Texas area and we'd ride down there for the week and that kickstarted the season.

Vital MX: At some point you received some help with bikes which allowed you to go South and train during the Winter?

Avery: Yep. Michael Lindsay helped me out at the end of the 2020 year and then through 2021. Being on his team allowed me to get out and be in California and ride out there all winter. Being able to do that was definitely an eye opener of what I was missing out on as a kid. Seeing how many more hours I put on the bike was crazy over those winter months.

Vital MX: How much of a difference did you see once you realized the extra work that needs to be put in?

Avery: Yeah, it was definitely crazy. Just the comfort. There was a few years going where I only had 40 hours on a bike going into Loretta's. I put 40 hours on in a month and a half. It was absolutely crazy to feel a difference in seat time and be more one with my bike.

Vital MX: Let's talk about Loretta’s. Did you go in thinking you would have so much success?

Avery: To be honest, I went in there thinking that I could do pretty well, knowing that I could podium every moto. But, to walk away with two titles and four moto wins was something I’ve dreamed of since my first time to the Ranch on a 65, you know?

Vital MX: Was your goal podiums?

Avery: When you go down there, you've got to be consistent. You know, it's Loretta's. Everybody has bad luck. My bad luck this year happened in the first moto. I went down on the first lap before the Ten Commandments. I came from 30th to second to pretty much save my championship.

Vital MX: When you're coming from 30th to second, do you realize how many guys you're passing? Or are you in a zone?

Avery: Oh, yeah, I knew. The first few laps, I made a bunch of passes, and then I think by the third lap, I was already in sixth or seventh. I hadn't even seen the halfway yet. I knew I had more in me. I just had to keep digging and just kept digging and digging and came up to second on lap seven or something. Once I got into second, I just kind of set up from there and rode her home. It was probably one of my best motos of the week by far.

Scotty Thomson – MotoXpod Show: What went into your decision to do the 450 class?

Avery: I signed with the NSA Rock River team in May, and they were looking for a 450 guy. After Freestone, they signed me because they felt I could do good on a 450. And another reason was to get my name out there rather than doing the 250 classes and maybe getting overlooked.

Vital MX: Will you move into the A class sometime soon?

Avery: I'm not sure what my plans are going forward. I have the Ironman Combine coming up. So, I get to hop on a 250 again and go out there and show everybody that I'm not just a 450 guy.

Vital MX: Do you feel coming in under the radar was beneficial to you?

Avery: Yeah, for sure. I knew that I'd put in the work and that I was as prepared as I was going to be. I was blessed to come out with two titles.

Vital MX: Checkerz from Race Tech pointed out how you stand a lot and have great momentum in the corners. What do you credit your riding style to?

Avery: I'd say a little bit came naturally, but a lot of it would be credit to Rob and K-Dub at Real Deal. Rob really preaches to ride the bike with your lower body, and I feel I'm getting a lot better at that. In the past I had to put my foot out in every corner. And now to feel comfortable with going through any corner I want with my feet on the pegs is huge. I feel like that helped me accelerate my riding a ton.

Vital MX: Do you feel you need to prove something at the combine?

Avery: Yes. If I could do good at the combine on a 250, I feel like a lot more people would look my way.

Vital MX: Who do you look up to or would you like to model a career after?

Avery: To have Ryan Dungey's career would be absolutely amazing. I've always looked up to him since I was a little guy. He's been my idol since day one.

Vital MX: What do you like to do when you're not doing motos to take your mind off the sport for a little bit?

Avery: I like golfing. I love to hunt and fish and spend time with my family and do some things that I'm not able to do all the time.

Vital MX: Everyone I talk to tells me how polite, well mannered, and helpful you are. Checkerz said you and your family stayed behind and helped the team tear down the tent at the end of Loretta’s. Talk about that.

Avery: My dad always taught me growing up to always offer a helping hand. Everybody could use a hand. And, you know, if they don't, the worst they can say is no. So that's what I've been living off of.

Vital MX: What are your race goals throughout the rest of the 2022?

Avery: Like I said, I have the combine coming up and then after that I do Baja Brawl, I plan on doing Ponca and Mini-O's for sure. Just keeping the ball rolling, going into them and hoping for good results.