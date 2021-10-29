Toggle

How Much Time and Money Is Invested in a “Factory” Race Bike? | @Ping

Vital MX member B_Rez991 72128 B_Rez991 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/72128/avatar/c50_IMG_2025_1559666324.jpg?1559665922 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/B-Rez991,72128/all 06/04/19 40 1 3 1 2

B_Rez991
10/29/2021 12:55 AM

 

Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!

In this episode, Ping speaks about the money and man-hours put in to build a factory race bike, whether a 250 or 450 is best suited for vet riders, and the bad rap Suzuki receives from the motocross industry but doesn't deserve it.

Do you have burning questions that need answering?

We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @ Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.

0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest