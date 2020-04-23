Hanging With Hot Sauce | Ivan Tedesco Talks Testing During Covid-19

Even with most of the world shut down, there is still moto testing to be done. We ran into former Motocross and Supercross 125 Class Champion Ivan Tedesco working on outdoor settings for the Monster Energy Pro Circuit squad. Of course, we touched on the unique Covid-19 situation we are all in, but we also wanted to learn a little more about the testing process and what it is like being the "parts filter" for the current pros on the team. Ivan 'Hotsauce' Tedesco has had a long career as a professional racer and has carried his skillset over to the PC team whittling down parts/setting options for the riders. Tedesco also shares his professional experience with the young riders on the team helping them with their mental game as well as their machines.



