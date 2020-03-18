Good, Bad, 'n Ugly: The Screeching Halt to the Season

The Good

The good here is particularly positive. We haven't heard of any pro riders, race team crew, or race staff coming down with the virus. We'll also keep our fingers crossed that we don't. Of course, the young and generally healthy athletes that we all follow aren't in the prime demographic to be most at risk, but we don't want to see anyone have to deal with this.

It's almost surprising that we haven't had bigger consequences, other than having a handful of races postponed. Considering the frequent travel and the number of fans that the guys interact with each week...especially when they want that close-up selfie... it's relatively miraculous.

While trying not to overshare, I nearly always get a sinus infection somewhere during each Supercross season. Considering the different climates, weather conditions, dust, mold, and pollen in each stadium, getting sick is hard to avoid even in a good year. But I'd managed to stay healthy this season.

To try and minimize exposure to the riders, I'd switched up the way I do one-on-one interviews starting at Daytona. Typically, I have a microphone for myself, and another one for the interviewee, so that you can hear the questions and responses. At Daytona, I'd switched back to a single mic and was the only one handling it. Some riders seemed to appreciate the change, while others just sort of shrugged in amusement. But things obviously got a lot more serious in the week after Daytona.

The Bad

So far, for us, the bad mostly consists of being denied our racing fix. But when you get to the bottom line of how serious this is, it's more of an inconvenience than anything else, and we'll get through it. It's also in line with what nearly every other sport, music festival, or other major gatherings are going through at the moment. Is it odd? Yes. Appropriate? Absolutely.

It was interesting to follow along last Wednesday, as things deteriorated in a hurry. Checking in with the crew at Feld, they'd been waiting on Washington's governor to complete his press conference on the Coronavirus before announcing that the Seattle event had been canceled/postponed. Then the same thing happened the next day with Indiana's Governor. When I left for Indiana on Thursday morning, it was full steam ahead for Saturday's race. By the time I arrived there, the plan had morphed for it to be held without spectators and no more than 250 people in the building. But the mandatory Lucas Oil Stadium staff took up nearly half of that number, and no matter how they sliced and diced it (even keeping riders and crew members outside the building for staging between races), they couldn't make the numbers work. Ultimately, it was canceled.

So what happens now? We can only imagine the scramble going on to figure out how to complete as much of the series as possible. We've heard of all sorts of potential options to try and get it completed. Doubleheaders? They're not out of the question. We've even heard of possibilities that include mid-week races or carrying over into the Fall. But we'd expect that going beyond the Summer is a much less attractive option, as there will also be other events trying to make up for cancellations and postponements.

For now, we have to wait and see how things fare over the next few weeks. Watching the news over the last couple of days, it may not be a great sign that casinos and hotels are closing in Las Vegas. Or that there are cases of COVID-19 on the University of Utah campus (where the season finale is supposed to be held). But there is a pretty good-sized window to get this wrapped up before the start of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Let's keep our fingers crossed.

The Ugly

If the season is truly over (and while a percentage of you feel that way, I'm not convinced that it is); I've seen more than a few instances where folks in the forum are saying that each of the potential championships from this year's racing has earned "asterisk" titles. They might make for interesting trivia questions in the future (what season featured the fewest races run for a 250 title, and who won it?), but there are no asterisk titles. Sure, Chase Sexton will have only raced half (four) of his allotted races, and Dylan Ferrandis would have completed six of ten events. But these guys didn't sign up for the season...or race it...like there were going to be any potential disruption. The same goes for Eli Tomac, who's leading the 450 points after ten of 17 rounds, and with Indy, Detroit, Denver, and Foxborough canceled/postponed. Would either he or Ken Roczen have raced any differently at Daytona if they'd known this was coming? We'll never know.

After some checking, I can say there's no rule, either with the AMA or FIM, that would prevent this trio from being crowned as Champions. If you've got any spare asterisks? Keep them to yourselves.

Now, with that out of the way, we'd normally suggest something crazy like going out to ride. But given the current situation and the possibility of a trip to an ER, maybe it'd just be better to recommend using the time to spend with your family until things calm down a bit.

But here's hoping that we're back to racing soon, and that when we do, you can all give a full-strength boo to COVID-19 with a pair of healthy lungs.