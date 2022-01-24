Good, Bad, 'n Ugly: San Diego

Welcome to the Good, Bad 'n Ugly from San Diego! It's the third round of 2022 and we're here to give you our thoughts on who did good, who did...well, Bad and who had a night to forget forever (the Ugly). Staff member Michael Lindsay has his thoughts, while Grant Dawson will be back next week for his opinion as well.

250 Supercross Class

Michael Lindsay | The Good: Michael Mosiman - 1st, plus the AEO Powersports Team - 10th and 12th

We've got two main topics for the Good side of the 250s this week. The most obvious is Michael Mosiman's first ever 250 Supercross win. Well deserved, especially with the pressure that Hunter Lawrence placed on him late in the race. Mosiman has been close before but he finally got it done, and now the door is unlocked per se as you'd expect a race winner to be able to win again! Even though Craig made it back to a podium spot, Mosiman did capitalize as much as possible and is still in the title hunt, only 11 points down on first.

Secondly, the new AEO Powersports KTM team had both riders in the main, no major get offs and locked down tenth and twelfth respectively between Carson Brown and Derek Kelley. Having been there as a new team owner, I can say that a solid weekend without issues and the results expected of your guys is a huge weight off the shoulders. Considering their first two rounds were quite rough, A2 was quite the turn around. Ohh, and Kelley scored me a ton of Fantasy points, so there's that too.

Michael Lindsay | The Bad: Jo Shimoda - 5th

Again, Jo Shimoda has made the bad list for me. Why? A fifth isn't that bad...but again Jo wasn't on the podium and still hasn't this season. For someone who was looking to be a championship contender, you just can't have this many ehh nights in a regional Supercross series. Sitting fifth in points, Jo is now 23 points out of the lead and with Craig's worst night coming from last to third...it's hard to see how Jo would dig himself out of this hole and truly contend without some major luck swinging his way.

Michael Lindsay | The Ugly: Garrett Marchbanks - 22nd (DNF)

Similar to my reason above with Shimoda, Garrett Marchbanks came into this season as someone who was hoping to contend for the title. Now eleventh in points and 38 points down, things aren't looking great only three rounds in and with seven remaining. Yes, his DNF was caused by bike damage from the first corneer pile up but the damage could've been prevented with some of the simple measures the Star racing team take (on the same platform) A glideplate having some extra coverage around the water pump and to the bottom of the radiator hose, along with double wrapping the hose with a protective material or another hose itself. The gash they posted on social media wasn't too major so some simple added protection could've been the difference between a DNF and salvaging a top ten or potentially a top five. He entered the evening in sixth, just two points shy of Mosiman and 18 behind Craig...

450 Supercross Class

Michael Lindsay | The Good: The Whole Podium (Chase Sexton1st , Eli Tomac 2nd, and Dylan Ferrandis 3rd)

Everyone on the podium is on this week's good list (well duh, I know being on the podium is good). For Chase Sexton, HE FINALLY DID IT! He's had the speed, the style, the talent, and the team. We've been waiting, he's been waiting, and it finally happened as he took his first ever 450 class victory in San Diego. Sexton rode a flawless race and just made it happen. Similar to our Mosiman comment, once you've won it's a lot easier to do it again. Congrats Chase.

The Star Yamaha duo of Eli Tomac and Dylan Ferrandis showed that yes, the team can build an amazing 250, a fantastic 450 for outdoors but they can also get it done indoors on the big bike. It's not a win but it's pretty darn close, as Tomac showed he can be competitive on the YZ450F and Ferrandis has the SX skills on a 450 to be a threat. The team leaves with the red plate in Tomac's hands, while Ferrandis floats right at tenth, for now.

Michael Lindsay | The Bad: Monster Energy Kawasaki 9th and DNQ

Monster Energy Kawasaki had a rough evening. After watching Jason Anderson's incredible charge towards the front go up in smoke, or steam in this case, it almost makes you forget that they also had a DNQ for the evening with Adam Cianciarulo pulling out of the race with an injured knee. AC's already injured body has taken another tole that won't help his 2022 season at all. We'll be curious if we see AC at the next round, crossing our fingers he won't be needing another surgery. And then back to Anderson...sadly, there was an uncharacteristic parts problem for the factory Kawi team that caused El Hombre to slide from second back to ninth by the end of the main. There was two things on the bright-side for the #21 though; Barcia was docked a position giving him eighth place points and his bike did finish the race...which at one point wasn't looking so promising.

Michael Lindsay | The Ugly: Justin Barcia Docked and Justin Bogle Disqualified

Another week and another incident involving Justin Barcia. This season has started out rough and by all accounts, Barcia's initial takeout on Justin Bogle was one for the books. However, the aggression didn't stop there as a few laps later, while a lap down, Bogle went for his retaliation. We will give Bogle some props for keeping his move somewhat incognito but either way, the revenge cost him his finish as the AMA DQ'd him after the race. The 450 class needs to mellow out a little this year, it's getting a bit out of hand really.

Words by Michael Lindsay

Photos by Garth Milan and Ryne Swanberg | Octopi Media