Good, Bad, 'n Ugly: Salt Lake City 6

450 Class

Good: A Complete Season

We love that everyone got to see the full season play out (kudos to Feld and the teams for making it happen), and we won't have to hear any discussion about asterisks on the title because of an incomplete schedule. Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, and Ken Roczen have all had their moments to shine here, and we're looking forward to another solid race on Sunday. It'd take something disastrous for Eli not to win the title, so whether he chooses to involve himself in the racing up front or not remains to be seen. If he does? Awesome. If he doesn't? It leaves an opportunity for someone else to battle for a win. But either way, it should be an excellent end to a full 17-race schedule.

Bad: Dean Wilson

Deano was beating himself up on Instagram for making a change to his bike that didn't work out the way that he'd hoped it would. He's had a good run of results since returning to racing (6-6-8-6-13) and has even been atop the leaderboard in some of the qualifying sessions, so we can see why that last one would sting a little.

Ugly: That Little Bit of Fluff

Zach Osborne led 22 of the 29 laps on Wednesday night. When Cooper Webb made his pirouette 180 pass, Zach drifted just a hair too high at the top edge of the berm, hitting what looked like solid stuff. Unfortunately, it was just fluff roost, and it caused him to bobble and Cooper to get away. We were looking forward to seeing the two of them battle over the remaining seven laps. It would have been interesting. Zach still has a shot to pick up a win here before the end of the season.

250 Class

Good: Who's looking forward to seeing Sunday's 250 main, and seeing who claims both the East and West titles? We're expecting a wild 15 minutes plus one lap main. Who will win, and who will go home unhappy? Will there be team tactics involved? There are some potential wild cards in there. We're expecting fireworks with a six-point gap between Chase Sexton and Shane McElrath for the East crown and a seven-point margin between Dylan Ferrandis and Austin Forkner.

Bad: Garrett Marchbanks

It was a bummer to see the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki rig empty on Wednesday. Jordon Smith had gone out earlier in the season with an injury, and Garrett Marchbanks acquired enough injuries at the third round here in Salt Lake City that he was sidelined for the rest of the 2020 campaign.

Ugly: Killian Auberson

It's unrelated to last week's race, but it was a bummer to hear about Swiss rider Killian Auberson suffering a T3 burst fracture with some paralysis while prepping at a local track. He'll have an extended stay here in the Salt Lake City area before returning to Switzerland, and in the meantime, the gang at Road 2 Recovery has set up a page where you can donate to help support his recovery efforts. If you've got the means, it'd be cool thing to help him out.



