Good, Bad, 'n Ugly: Salt Lake City 4

450 Class

Good: Martin Davalos

Martin put on quite a show in his heat race, leading the first seven laps (of nine) on his Monster Energy Team Tedder KTM. Yeah Eli Tomac and Blake Baggett got him at the end, but there was a lot of talent behind him even at the finish. He also came back with a sixth in the main event. That was his third race of sixth or better this season. That's impressive.

Good Bonus: Eli Tomac

While even Eli wasn't impressed with his start on Wednesday, as he was scored as 12th at the end of the first lap, he just methodically worked his way through the pack, and finished with a solid third. With only three races left, he can now give up nine points a round and still come home with the title. Barring a DNF, we think we know who the next 450 Supercross champ will be.

The Bad & The Ugly: Malcolm Stewart and Justin Barcia

No, that's not a commentary on their skills or looks. The Bad and Ugly could just about be interchangeable for the fourth round of the Supercross Summer Camp in Salt Lake City. Both Justin and Malcolm started in the top ten, and both had issues that dropped them to 21st and 22nd, respectively. Barcia also lost a spot in the overall standings to Jason Anderson. He's now fifth on the overall chart, four points behind the Husky rider.

250 Class

Good: Austin Forkner

The return to action for the 250 West riders was mostly businesslike for Austin. He took over the lead from Justin Cooper on the first lap of the main, and held steady until the end. He still has to hope for something to go sideways for Dylan Ferrandis over the final two rounds in order to make up the ten-point gap between the two, but we've seen stranger things happen.

Bad: East vs. West

The rapid pace of the races here, and consistent venue, makes it pretty easy to compare the East and West 250 classes. While the talent at the top of the standings is comparable, injuries sure have taken a toll on the east side, leaving it a little thin. It'll be interesting to see how the East/West final plays out.

Ugly: Hunter Lawrence

It was really good to see Hunter back on the track. It wasn't quite as good to see him get into a scrap with Austin Forkner in practice, and putting himself in a position to get centerpunched. After spending months off due to injury, let's be a little smarter about putting yourself in situations like that. He also had to work his way through the LCQ, and while he started last in the main (yes, gate picks matter), he did advance nine spots to finish 13th at the end. Here's hoping he needed just one race to knock the rust off.



