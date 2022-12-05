Good, Bad, 'n Ugly: Salt Lake City

Welcome to the Good, Bad 'n Ugly from Salt Lake City! It was the final round of the 2022 Supercross season and we're here to give you our thoughts on who did good, who did...well, Bad and who had a night to forget forever (the Ugly). Staff member Michael Lindsay is sharing his thoughts this weekend.

250 Supercross Class

The Good | Christian Craig - 8th Place and Nate Thrasher - 1st Place

He finally made it happen. Christian Craig is a 250 regional Supercross Champion and while the final round could've gone a bit smoother, he ultimately got the jod done and that's all that matters. The later portion of the West season was probably a little stressful for Craig but he did the work in the first half the season and had some gutsy rides when it counted. Giving him the points lead needed to get through that later half. Even though Craig can defend his 250 title next year, he committed to a 450 deal before this title was even wrapped up. Got to respect him for making the move even though he could theoretically stay down one more time and make more money. See ya in the big boy class Christian.

As for Nate Thrasher, he's no longer the Speedway guy! While his season has been more consistent than 2021, it didn't have the flashes of brilliance until he made it happen at Salt Lake. Taking the win and even pulling away from Hunter Lawrence early in the race is huge, as Hunter was on fire the later part of the West. With the Star Racing 250 team is losing basically all of their title capable riders heading into 2023, Thrasher has stamped that he can step up to the plate for the team who brought him into the pros. Bobby Reagan's team is here to win and nothing else.

The Bad | Vince Friese - 17th Place

Coming into the final round of the year, Vince Friese was tied with Jo Shimoda for fourth in the points but held the position due to a higher placing best finish this season. But after a very poor Salt Lake round, Friese dropped not only behind Shimoda in the points and lost fourth, he also lost fifth to Nate Thrasher who gained 20 points on him in the final race of the season. Friese's race craft works well on the 250 and we wouldn't be surprised to see him back on the podium in '23 but he'll have to eliminate these throw-away rounds to finish the season up in that podium area.

The Ugly | Enzo Lopes / ClubMX - 22nd Place

After qualifying number one in his coast's practice at Salt Lake, Enzo's night started out amazingly but just went downhill from there. In his heat race he qualified third but barely as his bike let go of a transmission just feet before the finish. After an engine swap for the main and tensions high for Enzo, it just trended farther down as the bike let go again. It was Lopes strongest season yet but left in frustration. The ClubMX team has been on this Ugly list a few times in the last year or so due to bike failures and other parts issues. With the incoming Jeremy Martin and the hopes of racing for a title, they have to eliminate these problems for good. You can not continue to push bikes of the track.

450 Supercross Class

The Good | Jason Anderson - 1st Place

Seventh win on the season, fourth in a row, most wins of his career in a season and matched the win total of the championship winner Eli Tomac. Jason Anderson has officially re-birthed his career in a way that almost no one could've predicted. Ando seems more motivated than ever, enjoying his new surroundings, and looks like he's in position to carry all this momentum into next Supercross season. Outside of winning the title, the season couldn't have ended any better for El Hombre. With Tomac riding a new gen Yamaha next year and Jason staying on the same platform, I'd have to argue that while Eli will be the title favorite...Jason is within a percent of that claim on my list.

The Bad | Cade Clason / SGB Unlimited - 21st Place

Cade Clason had his best season ever and up until the final few races of the season it was looking like he'd come home top twenty in the points. Take outs and bike problems cost him a lot of valuable points as the season closed out and much of that was out of his hands. Clason can be a top twenty overall season guy in 2023, no questions asked in my opinion, but the team will need to step up and get him on a bike that is more problem free. C'mon guys!

The Ugly | Justin Barcia - 3rd Place

Ugly is an understatement on this one. Barcia's attempt was ugly, the impact was ugly, the replays were ugly, the fan reaction was ugly, the AMA's "quick" reaction was ugly. At the end of the day, I understand these guys are racing for big money, it's the final round, and your final position in the championship is worth some big bucks. As Barcia stated on the podium, all that was important to him. In a season though that has been marred with his Bam Bam takeouts, making one last ditch effort to climb the ladder but only if Malcolm Stewart was put on the ground and then lost another spot would've helped him in the points.

I'm not against aggressive racing but intentional take out attempts that only help you if you not only put the rider on the ground but move him back two positions is the goal, there needs to be some more aggressive action against this. The crowd voiced their opinion and I don't think I've heard a rider verbally abused by passer bys that long in a while.

While I am 100% for the AMA handing out a penalty, I'm disappointed at the speed and inconsistency of how these things are done again. Still on the podium but penalized points after the fact? We're capable of making quicker calls and with confidence. As he was under probation, I don't see the reason it waited as long as it did. This doesn't happen in F1, MotoGP, stick and ball sports, etc...





And who wants to bet this move will be used in promos next year? Let's frown upon it but use it to promote the series!