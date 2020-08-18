250 Class

The Good: Dylan Ferrandis | 1st Place Overall

With as good as Dylan Ferrandis was this past weekend, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a tad worried about the possibility of him just destroying the 250 field all season long. It's impressive to watch a guy dominate a field, but it's not exactly the most fun to watch as a fan. The competition behind Dylan seems to be really tight, so I'm hoping that they can elevate each other and take the fight to Dylan. He also seems to have fixed his starts?! I was nearly convinced that would never happen!

The Good Bonus: RJ Hampshire & Jeremy Martin Make Strong Return to Outdoors

RJ Hampshire has been in recovery from an ACL surgery and Jeremy Martin hadn't raced a National for nearly two years, so to see them both land on the podium at the first round of the season was awesome. RJ got a bit lucky with the COVID delays which allowed for him to get the ACL surgery and still be able to make the start of outdoors. This has been the first year of his career where it actually seems like he is a consistent threat for podiums, so I have high expectations for him this season. As for Jeremy, I'd love to see him build on this podium and eventually challenge Dylan Ferrandis for wins and the title...but I think putting expectations that high on him after not racing outdoors for so long is a bit much. If he can get a moto win this year, I'd consider the season an instant success for him.

The Bad: Hunter Lawrence | 17th Place Overall

Oof, after a rough end to the Supercross series (in which he didn't qualify for the Main Event at SLC7), Hunter DNF'ed the first moto of the season and only managed a 14th place finish in the second moto. Considering what we saw from him during last year's outdoor series, I don't think many will disagree with me when I say that this was a disappointing performance. I do believe that his first moto DNF was due to the bike, but as for the second moto? I'm guessing he had to have had a crash at some point, as he started ninth and then quickly dropped down to 12th and then 14th, which is where he stayed until the finish. Of course, even if he did have a small crash, his inability to work his way back up through the field is a bit concerning. We'll see if he's able to bounce back at Loretta Lynn's 2, or if a trend will start to develop.

The Ugly: Justin Cooper | 8th Place Overall

Uh...okay? If there was one guy who I pegged to take the fight to Dylan Ferrandis from the get-go, it was Justin Cooper. Not only did that not happen, but he didn't even get close to the podium with 8-10 moto scores that included him fading to those finishes from the front of the field. Very odd, and it's even more intriguing when you throw in that he wasn't very impressive during the Salt Lake City stretch of the Supercross season (he went 4-6-7 in the his SLC races). Something must be going on here, and I'm curious if we'll ever find out what it is.

450 Class

The Good: Zach Osborne | 1st Place Overall

Whoa! It was not necessarily bold to predict that Zach Osborne would be solid during this year's outdoor season, but I would have never expected for him to go out and win the first round of the season. His speed was next level and he was pushing hard until the end of both motos. The dude seems to have unlimited stamina regardless of what the track/weather conditions are like. As for Loretta's 2 this coming weekend, I'm fully expecting an Eli Tomac and Zach Osborne duel in at least one of the motos...and I genuinely have no clue who the favorite is. This is the first time we've seen someone other than Ken Roczen or Marvin Musquin emerge as a threat to Eli Tomac's streak of outdoor titles, and I'm excited about it.

The Good Bonus: Marvin Musquin | 4th Place Overall

I'm sure Marvin would have preferred to have finished on the overall podium, but it was just great to see him back out there racing after not seeing him for the entirety of the Supercross season. It'll probably take him a while to start challenging for wins, but I do think he'll win an overall or two this year and potentially be in position to take the points lead late in the season if disaster strikes whoever the points leader may be. That's the spot he has found himself in year-in and year-out, and I see no reason to think it'll be any different by the end of this series unless he encounters some sort of injury or re-aggravation of his knee issues.

The Bad: Cooper Webb | 7th Place Overall

Cooper's performance at Loretta's 1 reminded me a lot of how he looked throughout the 2019 season. He didn't blow anyone's socks off and he didn't look outright bad...just a little below expectations of a rider of his caliber. This continues to be something that surprises me considering how his final outdoor season on a 250 went, but perhaps Cooper still hasn't found the level of comfort needed to take on these gnarly tracks on a 450. We're also only one round in, so he does have a few more rounds to turn things around before I'll start drawing too many conclusions. I will say that I'd expect for him to have a better bike setup coming into this weekend since he knows what to expect this time around, though.

Edit: As I was editing this article, the news broke that Cooper Webb will sit out the remainder of the season after re-aggravating his back injury from Supercross this past weekend. So now his performance at Loretta's makes a whole lot more sense. It's a bummer to lose another big name rider (as he joins Ken Roczen on the sidelines) before we even reach the second round of the season, but that's the nature of this sport sometimes. Get well soon, Cooper.

The Ugly: Justin Bogle | 22nd Place Overall

Justin Bogle has to be one of the most determined riders out there. He has dealt with injury after injury (including multiple major concussions), but he always finds his way back to the starting gate. With that being said, though, this summer is going to be big for him. He may already have a deal locked up for next year, but assuming he doesn't, he needs to prove that his results can overshadow his tendency to miss races every year due to injury. Things didn't get off to a great start as the first round of the season with 17-DNF moto scores (he opted out of the second moto due to issues with the heat), so it can really only go up from here. He has the speed to be a constant top-10 finisher, but raw speed only goes so far when the results on paper don't reflect it. Hopefully, Loretta Lynn's 2 goes better for him.

Words by Grant Dawson

Photos by Steve Giberson