Good, Bad, 'n Ugly: Indianapolis

Welcome to the Good, Bad 'n Ugly, presented by Pro Taper, from Daytona! It's the tenth round of 2022 and we're here to give you our thoughts on who did good, who did...well, Bad and who had a night to forget forever (the Ugly). Staff member Grant Dawson is sharing his thoughts this weekend.

250 Supercross Class

Grant Dawson | The Good: Jett Lawrence - 1st Place

Jett Lawrence has been dominant this year, but he showed some serious maturity in Indy. So far in Jett’s career there have been times where he gets a little carried away and ends up throwing a solid finish into the trash bin, but in Indy he was able to adjust after Cameron McAdoo passed him and ended up regaining the lead and claimed the win. I get that this year’s 250 class doesn’t have the most depth in the world, but he has shown some serious growth and I’m not sure if anyone will be able to touch him when we head into the outdoor season.

Grant Dawson | The Bad: Jordon Smith - 8th Place

Jordon Smith has had a nice bounce back season after several years of injury issues, but he has failed to take full advantage of his situation. I still think his season will be considered a success if he finishes it out without any injuries and retains a top six spot in the championship, but this is a great opportunity for him to also show that he is still a factory-level talent. He has more in the tank than he has shown so far.

Grant Dawson | The Ugly: Phillip Nicoletti - DNQ

Just a bad day all around for Phil Nicoletti, who missed his first Main Event of the season after improving at each of the first four rounds... He stated on social media that he had multiple crashes throughout the day as well as issues in his heat race and the LCQ. So in some ways, it was almost impressive that he still nearly qualified as he got fifth place in the LCQ. But still, missing a Main Event is not something Nicoletti ever expects to do and knowing him I'm sure he's going to be pissed off about it for quite a while.

450 Supercross Class

Grant Dawson | The Good: Cooper Webb - 5th Place

This result doesn’t help his quest for the championship, but he showed some serious grit by lining up in the first place given how his night ended last week. We’ve always known Webb to be a tough dude, but no one would have blamed him if he took some time to heal up given how far back in the championship he is. That’s just not the guy he is, though, and even in a banged up state he crossed the finish line in fifth place. It’s obviously a nearly impossible task for anyone to catch Eli Tomac at this point, but I could see Webb finishing up in second place by the end of the series…

Grant Dawson | The Bad: Justin Barcia - 2nd Place

Barcia’s result was fantastic. It marks his second podium in a row and shows that he’s still very much a threat to win races this season. However, it was overshadowed by his take out of Jason Anderson and the punishment that followed. As a result of his actions and due to him already being on probation, he was docked a few championship points and was fined $3000. He got to keep the result, though, which I’m sure he was pumped about. The move on Anderson…I gotta admit it left me scratching my head. It seemed like these two dudes have been cool with each other this year despite some run ins, but there’s no way Barcia thought they were both going to make it out of that corner. He clearly realized it was going to cost him right after it happened given the apologetic wave he threw up immediately after, but at the end of the day this incident was, in my opinion, primarily his fault and I’m glad the AMA didn’t let it slide. Of course, lots of people are on Barcia’s side on this one and I can understand why. Regardless, I’m sure he’ll be on thin ice the rest of the season.

Grant Dawson | The Ugly: Justin Brayton - DNQ

You never know with these guys, but I’m assuming this is Brayton’s last season on the circuit. And with that being said, you never want to see a guy go down as he’s nearing the end of his career, especially with a concussion. It’s generally not thought of as a “serious” injury given guys can come back within a week if it’s mild, but I’ve always been scared to death of concussions due to the potential effects they could have later in life. Luckily, the team did say that he suffered a mild concussion, which is the best possible news in this situation.



