Good, Bad, 'n Ugly: Detroit

Welcome to the Good, Bad 'n Ugly, presented by Pro Taper, from Daytona! It's the tenth round of 2022 and we're here to give you our thoughts on who did good, who did...well, Bad and who had a night to forget forever (the Ugly). Staff members Grant Dawson and Michael Lindsay are sharing their thoughts this weekend.

Do you agree with our picks and opinions, or do you have thoughts that differ? Let us know in the comment section below.

250 Supercross Class

Grant Dawson | The Good: Jordon Smith - 5th Place

Given how Jordon Smith's past few seasons have gone, I was hoping that the change of scenery from a factory team to a satellite team might actually benefit him. And, so far, that appears to be happening. He has made it to the checkered flag in all four Main Events this season and has also finished inside the top five twice. Of course, the depth of field of the East Coast series has taken a major hit since the beginning of the series, but it's hard to sit here and discount the finishes of those who have been able to stay healthy. If he can keep the train on the tracks, he's looking at securing his best overall championship finish since his runner-up season in 2018. With that being said, he does have five more rounds to go, but I'm pulling for him to hold things together.

Michael Lindsay | The Good: Pierce Brown - 3rd Place

Pierce Brown has been fast since the day he turned pro but his ability to put together a complete race day has always been a question mark. He's had good heat races, some good mains, some good qualifying sessions...but never really has he done all three in the same day. Well in Detroit, PB got the monkey off his back after locking down second in timed qualifying, winning his heat race, and finally battling for the lead a little bit with Jett Lawrence and ultimately coming home with a podium (3rd). This is exactly what Brown needed and hopefully he makes it a long lasting trend from here on out.

Grant Dawson | The Bad: Kyle Chisholm - 12th Place

Detroit was Kyle Chisholm's first time back in the 250 class in a handful of years and his first race as a fill-in rider for Star Racing Yamaha, so I can't give him too much flak for this finish. It wasn't like he straight up finished in 12th place, either, as he had a few small mistakes that set him back and he had to fight through the pack to finish where he did. Still, this is a fantastic opportunity for Chisholm to not only score some great points but to potentially snag the first podium oof his career. He's on the best bike in the class, and with how the field has thinned out...a holeshot could put him in position to get it done if he can clean up the mistakes. The championship fight may not be the most exciting right now, but Chiz scoring a podium sure would get me hyped.

Michael Lindsay | The Bad: Jace Owens - 14th Place

I was close to also picking Kyle Chisholm as with his experience and the Star bike in combination, I felt like anything worse than a 10th wasn't a good night. But since Grant went there already I'll go with Jace Owens. Compared to the rest of the ClubMX East coast team, Jace just hasn't been as impressive, minus his one triple crown main. Seems like every weekend we see Lopes and Nicoletti up front, making passes, and getting TV time. While Owens slips back a few positions and just isn't putting in the rides the equipment is capable of. With the team growing and elevating their level, it makes me wonder if there'll be a spot for Owens next year unless some stand out rides come soon.

Grant Dawson | The Ugly: Depth of the Field

As I mentioned above, the 250 East Coast field isn't the most "exciting" at the moment. We have five factory riders now with the addition of Kyle Chisholm, but there isn't a whole lot of unpredictability in the class right now when it comes to the top contenders. The championship is going to come down to Jett Lawrence and Cameron McAdoo, and unfortunately for McAdoo I think Lawrence is going to win this championship pretty comfortably unless he absolutely grenades himself at one of the next few rounds. The one bright spot that comes with a thinner field is that we will get to see several more privateers running inside the top 10 and getting valuable TV time for their sponsors, and several oof them will also claim career-best finishes at some point this season. Still, it's a bummer when a series doesn't turn out to be quite what we were hoping it would be during the preseason.

Michael Lindsay | The Ugly: Jarrett Frye - DNQ

We're four rounds into the East series and so far Jarrett Frye has just barely been making it happen. His qualifying results have been all over the place, as good as 12th and as bad as 39th...but so far he's made all three mains. His results in that main however were 21st, 19th, and 20th...and in Detroit it got worse...he didn't make the main event. Frye was cut from the Star Yamaha team after the 2021 season and so far, his comeback isn't going too well. The Firepower Honda team is solid, with Jordon Smith showing the bike is capable of running for heat race wins and top fives in mains, so Frye's results start to lay solely on himself. If he doesn't turn this around soon, I'm not sure there'll be a decent ride available to him come 2023.

450 Supercross Class

Grant Dawson | The Good: Malcolm Stewart - 2nd Place

It has really been a fantastic season for Malcolm Stewart, who now sits tied for second place in the standings after scoring his second podium of the season, and he could move into second place next week depending on the status of Jason Anderson. It has been fun to watch how Stewart has really turned his career around since initially moving up to the 450 class, and has not only become a factory rider again, but is a true contender and should win a Main Event at some point. He went from being a guy who a lot of people felt was often out of shape and not "all in" on maximizing his results to one of the more fit riders on the circuit, and that is evident in his improvement in performance over the past few seasons. I was a little surprised when Rockstar Energy Husqvarna picked him up this off season, but that move has paid off already and he should be a mainstay in the team for years to come. I'm looking forward to seeing how he performs over the remainder of the season.

Michael Lindsay | The Good: Eli Tomac - 1st Place

Yup, I'm going for the obvious here but this really will go down as the most vital evening in Tomac's 2022 Supercross championship hunt. As nearly all of his competitors hit the deck, Tomac powered through, took the win and now has a massive points lead. He really could just ride out the rest of the series on the podium and he'll easily take the championship. Really, can anyone take the title from him if Tomac doesn't have multiple issues? Looks like Yamaha is going to get that first Supercross title since 2009!

Grant Dawson | The Bad: Ken Roczen - DNS

Although it wasn't a huge surprise given how his season has gone, it was still a bummer to see Ken Roczen pull out of the series during the week before Detroit. Of course, the biggest question now is what does this mean for his future? Will he race the outdoor series, or could he decide to retire at the end of this year? It could honestly go either way, as we all know Kenny loves to race, but at this point it seems like his health issues will plague him for the remainder of his racing career. I hope he's able to get his body back to 100%, and I'm anxious to hear what his decision is on his racing future.

Michael Lindsay | The Bad: Dean Wilson - 14th and HRC's 450 program...

I know Dean Wilson had his own crashes and issues in Detroit but it was a majorly missed opportunity for an easy top ten, if not a top five at the rate he's been riding as of late. Dean himself recognizes this in his latest IG post. Easily put, you got to be in it to win it.

Following what Grant mentions on the Ken Roczen situation, the overall HRC 450 program is just going through hell this year. The riders mentioning continuing issues with setup, Roczen pulling out due to health problems, Sexton crashing on his own or with other riders every couple rounds. The 250 side of the tent has momentum on their side, while the 450 side is like a full on roller coaster with some major highs and major lows. It's really interesting to see HRC find so much success in the 250 class after having to take it over in a rush, while the 450 class continues to elude them for another season. Can they turn it around? Or will it take the Lawrence's going 450 to finally bring HRC the premier class success they've been waiting so long for.

Grant Dawson | The Ugly: Jason Anderson, Cooper Webb, and Chase Sexton Crash Out

A wild sequence of events Saturday night saw Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton, and Jason Anderson all crash out of the Main Event within a handful of seconds. The incident between Webb and Sexton was purely accidental, as Webb tried to do a rhythm that no one had been able to hit and came up short, leaving Sexton no where to go but into Webb which led to them booth hitting the dirt hard. Sexton had some visible road rash to his back and it was clear he wasn't going to be able to rejoin the race, while Webb attempted to continue on with only one functioning arm before being waved into the mechanics area. Both riders have indicated on social media that they will attempt to race in Indianapolis this coming weekend, but that's unofficial for now as I'm sure both of them will need to undergo tests this week. Honestly, I'd be surprised if we see both of these guys behind the gate next Saturday. But hey, they are two tough dudes.

Anderson's cash was a little bit different, as it didn't initially appear to be that brutal. He lost the front end heading into a turn, but he did re-mount the bike initially before crashing again further down the rhythm section. Given how he looked on the side of the track, I wouldn’t be surprised if he sustained a concussion, but he could have also just knocked himself silly for a minute. We’ll have to wait for the official word on his condition sometime within the next couple of days.

With all of that being said, Eli Tomac now has a 42 point lead and three of his biggest competitors are all banged up at the very least. It will take a huge mistake for any of the other riders in this series to work their way into the title fight at this point. It's Tomac's championship to lose.

Michael Lindsay | The Ugly: Letting Cooper Webb Continue

Simple. I can't understand why the AMA officials let Cooper Webb roll-around, one handed, for multiple laps before calling him off. It wasn't a great look and just seems very inconsistent compared to prior rulings. I'll just leave it at that...



